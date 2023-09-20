'Never ever get…’: When Samantha Ruth Prabhu who has 3 tattoos in connection to ex Naga Chaitanya advised fans

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the more interactive celebrities and conducts AMAs on her Instagram handle whenever she gets a break from her busy schedule. In one such AMA, a fan had asked her a question about ‘some tattoo ideas that she would love to have one day.’

In response to the fan’s question, the Yashoda actress answered with a stern piece of advice. Samantha told her fan: “You know the one thing I would tell my younger self is never, ever get a tattoo. Never. Never, ever, ever, get a tattoo.”

As Samantha shared the piece of advice to her fan, there seemed to be some underlying meaning behind her words, as the Kushi actress herself had three tattoos, all of which were related to her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya.

When Samantha Ruth Prabhu advised her fan to not get a tattoo

All about Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s three tattoos

Samantha got her first tattoo on her right wrist, which was two inverted “V’s”, which represents the Viking symbol that means “create your own reality”. In fact, Naga Chaitanya had a similar tattoo on his hand, which led to speculations among fans before their relationship was established officially.

The second tattoo the Mahanati actress has is on the back of her neck, where she has the letters “YMC” inscribed. The YMC stands for Ye Maaya Chesave, her 2010 film, which was also her Telugu film debut. The film, helmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, also starred Naga Chaitanya, and it was while shooting for the film that the two actors met.

The third and final tattoo that the Theri actress has, is on her ribs, where she has tattooed the name Chay.

The Manam actors tied the knot in 2017 but split in 2021 owing to irreconcilable differences.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha was last seen in the recently released movie Kushi, opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The film was a commercial success and even won hearts. The actress also has Raj & DK’s Citadel India with Varun Dhawan in her kitty. She also has a project titled Chennai Story coming up, which is an adaptation of the book The Arrangements of Love by Timuri N Murari, among other interesting projects.

