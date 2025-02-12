Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan shares a special moment with her icon Jyotika in India: 'She built my childhood'

Never Have I Ever fame Maitreyi Ramakrishnan recently visited India for a vacation. She even took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from her trip. However, what grabbed the attention of netizens was her photo with actress Jyotika.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan shared that she met her icon, who played a significant role in shaping her childhood. In the photo, the Canadian actress can be seen wearing an oversized T-shirt paired with jeans, while Jyotika opted for a black dress with white prints all over.

The Never Have I Ever star also mentioned traveling around India and making many animal friends along the way. "met the iconic @jyotika (she built my childhood) and travelled around India making all the animal friends," she wrote in her caption.

Take a look at the post below:

Soon after she made the post, fans took to the comments to express their reactions. A social media user wrote, "You and Jyotika starring together in a project WHEN," while another commented, "Chandramukhi and Devi crossover before GTA 6 is crazyyyy."

"Meeting Jyothika?! Girl, you're flexing," "MAITREYI OMG THIS IS AMAZING BRU," "NO WAYY WHATTT," read some of the other comments on the post.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan was born in Mississauga, Ontario, where she grew up. Her parents, originally from Sri Lanka, moved to Canada as refugees during the civil war. She identifies as Tamil Canadian.

She attended Lisgar Middle School and later graduated from Meadowvale Secondary School. During her final year, she decided to pursue acting. Within a year, she secured the lead role in Never Have I Ever.

She initially planned to study theatre at York University but postponed it to work on the series in Los Angeles. In 2021, she deferred her admission again and changed her major to human rights and equity studies.

Coming to Jyotika, she was last seen in Shaitaan alongside Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan. Next, she will feature in Dabba Cartel with Shabana Azmi and others.