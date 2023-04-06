New Biopic for R Madhavan: After Rocketry's raging success, 52-year-old all set to play Miracle Man G D Naidu

R Madhavan has been going through a resurgence phase of late. He was last seen playing Nambi Narayana in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. We have new updates coming in that Madhavan has been roped in for another biopic, where he will be playing Miracle Man G D Naidu. He is considered to be the “Edison of India” and "the wealth creator of Coimbatore".Naidu’s legacy has been closely connected with the manufacturing of the first electric motor in the country. The film will be bankrolled by "Mediaone Global Entertainment Limited" The team let out the official title poster with the cast details.

Shooting to kickstart soon

The film will have Punnagai Poo Gheetha as the female lead and will be one of the most sought-after biopics from a studio in recent times. G D Naidu had a very interesting life and was also known for his contributions to the industrial sector but he also contributed to the facets of electrical, mechanical, agricultural (hybrid cultivation), and automobile engineering. His major accomplishment was made during the year 1937 when he founded India’s first indigenous motor along with his D. Balasundaram Naidu. Thus the film will be a cradle-to-casket story, jumping across timelines.

Upcoming Projects

Madhavan will also be seen next in the high-concept comedy from Hindi, which will see him alongside Manju Warrier (on her Hindi debut). The film directed by debutant Kapil Garg is halfway done with 50 percent remaining. The film will have Madhavan play an Indian-origin US psychology professor while Warrier essays a Bhopal-based divorce lawyer. Madhavan will also be starring in ThiruchitrambalamMithran R Jawahar’s next directorial which is yet untitled.

