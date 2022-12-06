New bride Hansika Motwani returns to Mumbai with her hubby Sohael Khaturiya following her wedding in Jaipur
New bride Hansika Motwani and her husband Sohael Khaturiya returned to Mumbai today on 6th December following a grand Indian wedding in Jaipur. Check out the video.
New bride Hansika Motwani and her husband Sohael Khaturiya returned to Mumbai today on 6th December following a grand Indian wedding in Jaipur. The couple tied the knot in a traditional Sindhi ceremony at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. Hansika Motwani recently took to her Instagram handle and shared the first set of photos from their wedding.
