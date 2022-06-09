New bride Nayanthara surprises hubby Vignesh Shivan’s family with extravagant personalized gifts

After being in love for more than half a decade, lovebirds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married in a grand ceremony in Chennai today morning. The first picture of the newlyweds has also made it to social media. While Nayanthara looked breathtakingly beautiful in a custom-made saree, Vignesh Shivan looked handsome in a veshti, kurta and shawl.

Now, we have learned that on this special occasion, Nayanthara surprised the filmmaker's family members with some extravagant gifts. As per reports, the new bride has presented 30 pounds of gold jewellery to her sister-in-law Aishwarya. She further gifted other personalized things to all his close relatives.

Meanwhile, dropping the first still with his wife, Vignesh Shivan tweeted an aww-worthy note, "On a scale of 10… She’s Nayan & am the One With God’s grace , the universe , all the blessings of our parents & best of friends Jus married #Nayanthara."

Just a couple of hours before tying the knot Vignesh Shivan penned a heartfelt letter for his ladylove. He wrote, "Today is June 9th and it’s Nayan’s thanking God , the universe, the Good will from all the lovely human beings who have crossed My life !! Every good soul , every good moment , every good coincidence, every good blessing , everyday at shooting and every prayer that has made life this beautiful ! I owe it all to the good manifestations & prayers !."

The wedding ceremony was attended by bigwigs from the entertainment industry including Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Karthi, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Anirudh Ravichander, Dileep, and Atlee among others.

A stunning glass house set was erected in the resort, where the nuptials took place. The paparazzi were not allowed inside the venue; however, the photographs of stars entering the venue were loved by the netizens.

Also, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara intend to donate food to several orphanages in Tamil Nadu on their D-day.

