New BTS STILLS of Arya and Raashii Khanna from Aranmanai 3 set internet by fire

Aranmanai 3, is one of the most anticipated movies in Tamil as it is the third installment in the series. The film stars Arya and Raashii Khanna along with a star-studded supporting cast. The shoot of the film has been wrapped up but the release is postponed due to the second wave of coronavirus and the lockdown of theatres. However, reportedly are planning for the big release very soon and the latest stills of the movie are currently going viral on social media platforms.

A brand new series of stills of the lead pair and other supporting cast were released. In the pictures, one can see Arya and Raashii Khanna together and others supporting cast - Vivekh, Manobala and Yogi Babu. Raashii also shared stunning BTS photos from the film with Arya on social media and wrote, "Welcome to the world of #aranmanai3." Currently, these brand new BTS stills are trending on social media with the hashtag #Aranmanai 3.

Aranmanai 3 also has actors like Sundar C, Vivekh, Yogi Babu, Sakshi Agarwal, Sampath, Manobala, and Vela Ramamoorthy. It is to be noted that this was Actor-Comedian Vivekh's last film before he passed away on April 17, 2021. Aranmanai 3', directed by Sundar C and produced by Khushbu Sundar under Avni Cinemax. The film release was planned for a theatrical release of 14 May 2021 but has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. As the shooting has been completed, a new release date is excepted to be announced very soon.