New couple in town Manjima Mohan and Gautham Karthik look lovestruck during photoshoot; See PICS

These two looked completely love stuck in these latest stills. Yesterday, Manjima Mohan and Gautham Karthik interacted with the media and revealed some details about their wedding. The couple disclosed that their parents are extremely happy about their wedding. They further informed that the wedding will be an intimate affair with close family and friends in attendance.

The Devarattam co-stars Manjima Mohan and Gautham Karthik are all ready to enter the new phase of their life soon. The couple will be tying the knot on 28th November this year. Before D-day, the new couple in town posed for some beautiful photos during their latest photoshoot. While Manjima Mohan looked stunning in green ethnic wear, Gautham Karthik looked all dapper in a blush green kurta with white churidar pajama.

Gautham Karthik's dreamy proposal

Sharing how he proposed to his lady love, Gautham Karthik said that he popped the big question to Manjima Mohan and she took two days to answer, which made him really tense. He was quoted saying, "My dad always said that when you meet the right person, they make you a man, so Manjima is that person for me in life."

On 31st October this year, the lovebirds took to social media and made their relationship public with a romantic post. The two shared photos with each other, and dropping the post, the actor wrote, "What happens when the right person comes into your life? Most people would say that you would be filled with love the moment you set your eyes on them, your stomach will feel like there are butterflies flying around inside your heart would sing for joy etc...etc...@manjimamohan , our journey has been different for sure, lol. We started by always pranking each other, always bickering and arguing about the silliest of things. Even our friends couldn't stand our arguments."

