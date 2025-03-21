New Kannada films releasing in theaters this week: Pavan Kumar’s Narayana Narayana and Rish Hiremath’s Barget Basya
This week brings the theatrical release of two exciting Kannada films, promising nonstop entertainment. Read on for all the details!
The Kannada film industry has always been experimental with its cinema. With each passing day, new filmmakers continue to raise the bar with their creations. This week, the Kannada movie front brings two exciting films to theaters. So, without further ado, let's check them out.
New Kannada movies releasing in theaters this week
Narayana Narayana
- Director: Srikanth Kenchappa
- Cast: Pavan Kumar, Darshan Surya, Kreethi Krishna, Puneeth BA, Gururaj Basavaraj
- Release date: March 21, 2025
The Kannada comedy flick Narayana Narayana is set to hit theaters on March 21, 2025. The movie follows an elderly villager on a quest for hidden treasure. As he performs a crucial sacrificial ritual to set things in motion, he unknowingly unleashes a tormenting spirit, leading to chaos.
Barget Basya
- Director: Rish Hiremath
- Cast: Rish Hiremath, Advika Smitha Hugar, Pooja Emmanuel
- Release date: March 21, 2025
Another Kannada comedy flick, Barget Basya, follows Bharath, an office boy with a habit of pursuing every girl he meets, regardless of their relationship status. After a whirlwind of 55 fleeting romances, he learns the biggest lesson of his life—and receives a special reward.
Which of these upcoming Kannada theatrical releases are you planning to watch this week? Let us know!
