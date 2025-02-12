New Kannada movies releasing this week in theaters: Raju James Bond, Sidlingu 2, Bhuvanam Gaganam and more

Several Kannada movies are hitting theaters this week, promising a mix of action, drama, and entertainment. Raju James Bond and Sidlingu 2 are among the much-awaited releases. Bhuvanam Gaganam is also included in the lineup. Therefore, fans can look forward to fresh stories and engaging performances on the big screen.

New Kannada movies releasing this week in theaters

1. Sidlingu 2

Vijaya Prasad's movie titled Sidlingu 2 is set to release on Valentine's Day, February 14. The film promises to be a complete family entertainer. This sequel comes more than 10 years after Sidlingu, which starred Ramya and Yogi as the main leads. Many familiar characters from the first film return, including Suman Ranganath. The film is produced by SriHari Reddy under the Niharika Movies banner, along with Raju Shereghar. Yogi and Sonu Gowda team up for the first time in this much-awaited film.

2. Raju James Bond

Raju James Bond, starring Gurunandan, is finally set to release on February 14 after multiple delays. Directed by Deepak Madhuvanahalli, this action-romantic comedy follows Raju, who dreams of becoming a bank manager to reclaim his mother’s seized house. With help from his uncle and a reporter, he faces unexpected hurdles, especially from MLA Bhoothaya. Featuring music by Anoop Seelin, the film also stars Sadhu Kokila and Tabla Nani.

3. Bhuvanam Gaganam

Bhuvanam Gaganam’s trailer was released on Sunday, ahead of its February 14 premiere. Directed by Girish Mulimani, the story follows two innocent hearts on an emotional journey. Set in both urban and rural areas, it blends love, romance, and family emotions. Promod and Pruthvi Ambaar play characters facing challenges in relationships and personal growth. The trailer showcases their struggles and joys while hinting at unexpected twists.

4. Namma Preethiya Ramu (Re-release)

Darshan Thoogudeepa’s popular film Namma Preethiya Ramu is returning to theaters on Valentine’s Day, just before his birthday on February 16. The story revolves around Ramu, a blind singer who earns a living on the streets. He trusts a man who offers to restore his eyesight but later realizes the man's hidden, evil intentions.

