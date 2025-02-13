New Kannada releases on OTT this week: Shiva Rajkumar’s Bhairathi Ranangal, Unni Mukundan’s Marco and more

The Kannada Film Industry, or Sandalwood as it is fondly called by fans, has undeniably been one of the top industries in the country, churning out back-to-back hits. Needless to say, there is immense anticipation amongst fans about the film’s OTT releases, who are eagerly waiting to watch them from the comfort of their homes.

So, Pinkvilla has curated a list of Kannada films slated to make their OTT premiere this week. Have a look!

Kannada Movies hitting OTT platforms this week

1. Bhairathi Ranangal

Cast: Shiva Rajkumar, Rahul Bose, Rukmini Vasanth, Devaraj

Directed by: Narthan

Where to watch: Aha Video

Bhairathi Ranangal is a 2024 gangster action film directed by Narthan. The film follows the lead character, Ranangal, as he journeys from being a law-abiding lawyer to the most feared gangster in Ranapura. While the film was released on Amazon Prime Video earlier, the makers have now revealed that it can also be seen on Aha Video from February 13th.

2. Vijayanand

Cast: Nihal, Bharat Bopanna, Anant Nag, Ravichandran, Vinaya Prasad

Directed by: Rishika Sharma

Where to watch: NammaFlix

Vijayanand is a biopic that follows the story of businessman and politician Vijay Sankeshwar, the chairman of India’s largest logistics firm, VRL Group. The film had its theatrical release in 2022 but could not have its streaming release.

Advertisement

3. Marco (Kannada Dubbed)

Cast: Unni Mukundan. Siddique, Jagadish, Yukti Thareja

Directed by: Haneef Adeni

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Marco is a neo-noir action thriller driven by family drama. The film revolves around the eponymous character and his quest to avenge the murder of his stepbrother. Chandru Selvaraj cranked the camera for the movie while Shameer Muhammed edited it.

4. Choo Mantar

Cast: Sharan, Aditi Prabhudeva, Chikkanna, Meghana Gaonkar

Directed by: Navneeth

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video (Expected)

Choo Mantar is a Kannada horror comedy film starring Sharan as the lead. It was helmed by Navneeth and released in January this year. The film garnered critical and commercial acclaim. It revolves around Gowtham, a paranormal expert, and his team, who set out on an adventure to find the treasure hidden beneath a haunted mansion. The film also has elements of exorcism.