New Kannada theatrical releases this week: Vikash Uthaiah’s Apaayavide Eccharike, FIR 6 to 6, and more

The Kannada film industry, or Sandalwood, as it is fondly called, has had a fantastic 2025 so far, with films like Choo Mantar, Forest, and more hitting the silver screens. By the looks of it, the trend is set to continue, with an amazing roster of films set to hit the theaters this week.

Here is the list of Kannada films that are set to release in the last week of February

Kannada films releasing this week

1. Apaayavide Eccharike

Cast: Vikash Uthaiah, Radha Bhagavati, Raghav Kodachadri, Mithun Thirthahalli

Release Date: February 28th

Apaayavide Eccharike slated to release on Friday, February 28th, is one of the most anticipated Kannada films of February. The film, helmed by Abhijith Thirthahalli, is touted to be a mystery drama revolving around an unemployed youth entering an enchanted forest in the quest for money. The strange events that follow and how he deals with it form the crux of the story.

2. FIR 6 to 6

Cast: Vijay Raghavendra, Siriraj, Nagendra Urs, Yash Shetty, Balraju

Release Date: February 28th

FIR 6 to 6, helmed by KV Ramanaraj, is set to be a cop thriller, touted to bring the audience to the edge of their seats. The film follows the protagonist, Garuda, who has been challenged by the villain Randhawa to a series of tests. In the end, he has to save his kidnapped wife. How Garuda faces these challenges forms the crux of the story.

3. Shabaash Baddi Magane

Cast: Pramod Shetty, Aadhya Priya, Samrat Shetty. Kavya Ramesh, Prakash Tumminadu

Release Date: February 28th

Shabaash Baddi Magane is touted to be a comedy entertainer, written and directed by BS Rajasekhar. The film is set to revolve around a police officer who is deemed worthless by his colleagues. However, he proves his worth by cracking a significant case. How he does it forms the crux of the story. Prashanth Siddi composed the music for the film, while Prakash and Chaithra Prakash bankrolled it. Anaji Nagaraj cranked the camera for the film, and Srinivas Kalal took care of its editing.