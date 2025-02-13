New Malayalam movies releasing this week in theaters: Bromance, Painkili and more

Passionate about exploring the world of cinema, Anjali, a content writer at Pinkvilla, immerses herself in stories born from

Passionate about exploring the world of cinema, Anjali, a content writer at Pinkvilla, immerses herself in stories born from ...

Passionate about exploring the world of cinema, Anjali, a content writer at Pinkvilla, immerses herself in stories born from lights, camera, and action. Whether it’s behind-the-scenes moments or celebrating the magic of storytelling on the big screen, she is dedicated to bringing these stories to life.

Read more