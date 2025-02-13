New Malayalam movies releasing this week in theaters: Bromance, Painkili and more
Here’s a compiled list of the Malayalam movies that are going to release in theaters on February 14.
Malayalam cinema has exciting new releases this week. From comedy to drama, there’s something for everyone. Bromance and Painkili are among the much-awaited films. Each promises great storytelling and performances. Therefore, don’t miss the latest Malayalam movies hitting theaters.
1. Bromance
Bromance, directed by Arun D Jose, hits theaters on February 14. In the film, Binto (Mathew Thomas) searches for his missing brother, Shinto. However, he soon finds himself in a web of troubles. Shinto’s friend Shabeer (Arjun Ashokan) and girlfriend Aishwarya (Mahima Nambiar) also join him, while a hacker, a courier agent, and a gang add to the chaos. Produced by Aashiq Usman, the film perfectly blends comedy and suspense.
2. Painkili
Sajin Gopu and Anaswara Rajan have joined hands for Painkili, a film that promises unpredictability. The trailer introduces a chaotic world, starting with talks about a mentally ill man. His mother expresses her struggles, while Anaswara’s character seeks freedom, rejecting the idea of eloping for love. She learns about love’s stages from a friend while Sajin’s character drifts into a dreamlike world.
Chandu Salimkumar and Riyas Khan further add to the madness. Painkili hits theaters on February 14, competing with Daveed and Bromance at the box office.
3. Daveed
Directed by Govind Vishnu, Daveed is written by Deepu Rajeevan and Govind Vishnu. The film stars Antony Varghese, Lijomol Jose, Saiju Kurup, and Kichu Tellus, amongst others. The story revolves around Ashiq Abu, known as Daveed (David), who takes on his powerful rival, Goliath.
The movie was filmed in Thrissur, Kottayam and Ernakulam. Justin Varghese composed the music, with Salu K. Thomas as the cinematographer and Rakesh Cherumadam handling the editing. Daveed is produced by Century Max John & Mary Productions, Panorama Studios, Aby Alex Abhraham, and Tom Joseph.
