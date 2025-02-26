New Malayalam OTT releases: Asif Ali, Anaswara Rajan’s Rekhachithram to Neeraj Madhav’s Love Under Construction

The Malayalam film industry, or Mollywood for short, is one of the most talked about industries in the country. The industry has earned quite some popularity for its ability to churn out nuanced and well-written stories on a seemingly low budget. Want to watch the latest Malayalam films from the comfort of your homes? Well, Pinkvilla has you covered with the list of OTT releases.

Here’s a list of Malayalam films gearing up for their OTT release. Have a look!

New Malayalam OTT releases

1. Love Under Construction

Cast: Neeraj Madhav, Gouri Kishan, Aju Varghese, Anand Manmadhan, Ganga Meera

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Love Under Construction is one of the most anticipated web series to be coming out in the near future. The series revolves around Neeraj Madhav’s character Vinod, who is an NRI from Dubai, coming back to his hometown to fulfill his desire to build a house. He is also in a relationship with Gouri Kishan’s character, which both families are against. How Vinod overcomes his difficulties, both in terms of his house as well as his partner, forms the crux of the story. The series is all set to begin streaming on February 28th.

2. Rekhachithram

Cast: Asif Ali, Anaswara Rajan, Siddique, Manoj K Jayan, Zarin Shihab

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Asif Ali’s blockbuster film, Rekhachithram, hit the silver screens on January 9th this year. The film is a mystery crime thriller where the Thalavan actor plays a police officer, investigating a murder claim by a writer, Rajendran. The film brilliantly weaves the fiction and reality, creating a one-of-a-kind alternate history story. Close to two months after the film’s theatrical release. Rekhachithram is set to begin streaming on SonyLIV on February 28th.

3. Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse

Cast: Mammootty, Siddique, Gokul Suresh, Viji Venkatesh, Sushmitha Bhatt, Vineeth

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Malayalam debut, Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse, which featured Mammootty in the lead role, hit the silver screens on January 23rd. The film revolves around the titular character, who is a detective trying to find the owner of a missing purse. However, the investigation leads him to the case of a murder. The film garnered positive reviews at the time of release and is expected to make its streaming debut in March this year.

4. Vidaamuyarchi (Malayalam Dubbed)

Cast: Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, Arjun Sarja, Arav

Where to watch: Netflix

Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi, which hit the silver screens on February 6th, is all set to make its OTT premiere on March 3rd. The film revolves around an estranged husband and wife (Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan), who set out on a road trip. However, Trisha Krishnan’s character is kidnapped midway by a group of rogues. How Ajith Kumar’s character helps her escape forms the crux of the story.