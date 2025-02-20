New Malayalam OTT releases this week: Nidheesh Nambiar’s Thanupp to Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj

The Malayalam film industry, or Mollywood, as it is fondly called by fans, is known for its simple, yet brilliantly told stories. As this week slowly draws to a close, it is the perfect time to unwind and relax with the latest Malayalam movies you can watch from the comfort of your home!

So here’s a curated list of Malayalam films that are gearing up for their OTT release this week. Have a look!

New Malayalam movies on OTT this week

1. Thanupp

Cast: Nidheesh Nambiar, Jibiya, Koottickal Jayachandran, Arun Kumar

Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

Thanupp, helmed by Ragesh Narayanan, initially hit the silver screens on October 4th, 2024. The movie had initially struggled to get an OTT partner, but is now set to begin streaming from Friday, February 21st. The film revolves around two lovers, portrayed by Nidheesh Nambiar and Jibiya, who appear to be keeping a secret from the locals. As the events unfold, the duo get anxious about being discovered, and what happens next forms the crux of the story.

2. Daaku Maharaaj (Malayalam Dubbed)

Cast: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela, Bobby Deol, Shraddha Srinath, Shine Tom Chacko

Where to watch: Netflix

Daaku Maharaaj, which features Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role, is undoubtedly one of the best films to come out this year, so far. The film has been directed by Bobby Kolli and follows the tale of Balayya’s character, who is a dacoit pretending to be a driver of a philanthropist in order to protect the philanthropist and his granddaughter from adversaries.

3. Max (Malayalam Dub)

Cast: Kichcha Sudeepa, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sunil, Aadukalam Naren, Ilavarasu

Where to watch: ZEE5

The Kichcha Sudeepa starrer Max hit the silver screens in December last year. The film, helmed by Vijay Karthikeyaa, is now all set to begin streaming via ZEE5. Max follows the story of the eponymous character, who is a police officer taking charge at a new station, after being suspended for unknown reasons. How he deals with an unusual circumstance that arises as soon as he joins forms the crux of the story.

4. Manorajyam

Cast: Govind Padmasurya, Adidev Arun, Arun Ashok, Gokulan, Ranjitha Menon

Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

The Govind Padmasoorya-starrer Manorajyam hit the silver screens back in August 2024. The film recently made its streaming debut on ManoramaMAX.

Manorajyam follows the story of a businessman who sets out to test his wife's loyalty after learning about his friend’s infidelity. What begins as a mere experiment soon takes unexpected twists and turns, leaving the protagonist at a crossroads—either to continue doubting his partner and risk losing everything or to trust her and embrace a fresh start.