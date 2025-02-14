New Malayalam OTT releases this week: Unni Mukundan’s Marco, Govind Padmasurya’s Manorajyam and more

The Malayalam film industry, or Mollywood, is undoubtedly one of the most talked about industries in the country at present. The industry has had a spectacular beginning to 2025 so far, with some excellent theatrical as well as OTT releases. Undeniably, fans are eagerly waiting to see their favorite Malayalam flicks from the comfort of their homes.

So, Pinkvilla has curated a list of Malayalam films set to begin streaming this week. Have a look!

Malayalam films releasing on OTT this week

1. Marco

Cast: Unni Mukundan, Jagadish, Siddique, Yukti Thareja

Director: Haneef Adeni

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Unni Mukundan starrer Marco was one of the biggest films to come out last year. The film is a neo-noir action thriller driven by family drama and revolves around the titular character and his quest to avenge the murder of his stepbrother. The film garnered widespread acclaim upon release, especially for its gore depiction of violence.

Now, it made its OTT debut today, February 14th. Chandru Selvaraj cranked the camera for the film while Shmeer Muhammed took care of the film’s editing.

2. Manorajyam

Cast: Govind Padmasurya, Adidev Arun, Arun Ashok, Gokulan, Ranjitha Menon

Director: Rasheed Parakkal

Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

Manorajyam, the family drama featuring Govind Padmasurya in the lead role, hit the silver screens back in August 2024. Now, the film has made its streaming debut on February 14th. Manorajyam follows the story of a businessman who sets out to test the loyalty of his wife after getting to know about his friend’s infidelity.

Something that starts as an experiment encounters major twists and turns, leaving the protagonist with a rather difficult choice- continue doubting his partner and lose everything, or start believing and turn a new leaf.

3. Daaku Maharaj (Malayalam Dub)

Cast: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath

Director: Bobby Kolli

Where to watch: Netflix

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s latest action drama flick hit the silver screens in January this year. The film, which takes place in 1996, follows the story of Sitaram, a former IES-officer-turned-dacoit who flees prison intending to protect a philanthropist and his granddaughter.

The film garnered highly positive reports from fans and critics alike upon release. The film was earlier supposed to make its OTT premiere on February 9th but was unfortunately postponed. Now, fans eagerly await the streaming debut of Daaku Maharaaj, which is expected to happen later this month.