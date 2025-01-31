New Malayalam OTT releases this week: Where to watch movies like Identity, Rifle Club, and more online

As we step into another weekend, it is the right time to unwind and spend some time watching new films. If you’re planning to kick back and relax, here is a list of the latest Malayalam movies on OTT that are available to watch this week!

New Malayalam movies on OTT this week

1. Identity

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Trisha Krishnan, Vinay Rai, Aju Varghese, Archana Kavi, Shammi Thilakan

Director: Anas Khan, Akhil Paul

Genre: Action Thriller

Where to watch: ZEE5

If you’re in the mood for an action thriller laced with mystery and intrigue, then Tovino Thomas and Trisha starrer Identity would be your right pick. The film, directed by the duo Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, follows the story of Haran Shankar, a part-time martial artist suffering from OCD. As the film centers around a series of crimes in the city, an eyewitness with a photographic memory becomes the sole lead for the investigation.

With time running out, the investigating officer enlists Haran's help, as he is also adept at sketching thanks to his mother’s artistic skills. However, things take a stark turn as the intense mystery deepens, and the truth is more than they imagined.

2. Barroz

Cast: Mohanlal, Maya Rao West, Cesar Lorente Raton, Ignacio Mateos, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Nerea Camacho, Tuhin Menon

Director: Mohanlal

Genre: Fantasy

Where to watch: Disney+ Hostar

Advertisement

Superstar Mohanlal ventured into the craft of directing this year with his movie Barroz. The film, touted to be a children’s fantasy venture, focuses on the story of a guardian spirit loyal to the lineage of the Da Gama family.

The Da Gama king entrusted the spirit with the safekeeping of a treasure that would only be handed over to a descendant of the family. However, the guardian's wait extended to 400 years, and destiny finally brought in the rightful heir.

3. Pani

Cast: Joju George, Abhinaya, Sagar Surya, and Junaiz V. P., with Seema, Prashanth Alexander, Sujith Shankar

Director: Joju George

Genre: Action Thriller

Where to watch: Sony LIV

If this weekend makes you crave an action-packed, thrilling venture, then here is actor Joju George’s debut venture as a director, Pani. The movie tells the tale of a couple living a peaceful life in Thrissur, Kerala. The man, who heads a real estate firm, goes through life with his family and close friends.

Advertisement

However, two young boys involved in criminal activities meddle with the man and his family, disrupting their peace. This leads him to take matters into his own hands, which leads to vengeful acts.

4. Anand Sreebala

Cast: Arjun Ashokan, Sangita Madhavan Nair, Aparna Das, Malavika Manoj, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Sshivada, Saiju Kurup

Director: Vishnu Vinay

Genre: Mystery Thriller

Where to watch: Manorama MAX, Amazon Prime Video

Another mystery thriller from Malayalam cinema that hit the streaming platform recently this week is the Arjun Ashokan and Sangita starrer Anand Sreebala. The film, directed by Vishnu Vinay, focuses on the story of Anand, a young man who aspires to become a police officer. However, despite meeting all criteria, he fails the medical tests due to psychological reasons.

Soon, it is revealed that witnessing his mother’s death at a young age is what triggered his psychiatric problems, with hallucinations of her following him. Now, working as an investigative journalist, Anand gets tangled with a closed case, setting up the rest of the mystery film.

Advertisement

5. Rifle Club

Cast: Dileesh Pothan, Anurag Kashyap, Vani Viswanath, Vijayaraghavan, Suresh Krishna, Vineeth Kumar, Surabhi Lakshmi, Darshana Rajendran, Hanumankind

Director: Aashiq Abu

Genre: Action Comedy

Where to watch: Netflix

Another great movie to include in your watchlist this week is the Malayalam action comedy Rifle Club, directed by Aashiq Abu. Set in the 1990s, the film transports us to the backdrop of Wayanad's forest area.

At the height of his stardom, a young Malayalam star ventures into the forest to seek guidance at a rifle club noted for hunting for an acting role. However, the situation becomes grimm when the actor’s cousin comes to meet him at the club with his girlfriend after killing off a gangster’s son.

How the club bands together to save the young couple and bests the gangster with gun blazing defines the rest of the movie.

These are some of the most notable Malayalam OTT releases you can enjoy this week, along with various others available.