New Malayalam theatrical releases this week: Unni Mukundan’s Get Set Baby, Officer on Duty and more

The Malayalam film industry has had a pretty good start to 2025, with films like Asif Ali’s Rekhachithram, Mammootty’s Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse, Basil Joseph’s Ponman, and more hitting the silver screens so far. By the looks of it, the streak is set to continue this week as well.

Here is a list of Malayalam films that are set to hit the big screens this week!

Malayalam movies releasing this week

1. Officer on Duty

Release Date: February 20th

Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Priyamani, Jagadish, Ramzan Muhammed, Srikanth Murali

Kunchacko Boban, who was last seen in Amal Neerad’s thriller-drama Bougainvillea, is all set to return to the silver screen with yet another drama film titled Officer on Duty. The film, helmed by Jithu Asharef, is said to revolve around a demoted police inspector who investigates a counterfeit jewelry racket. However, his findings pull him into a world of crime, even putting his life at risk. Shahi Kabir has penned the film, while Roby Varghese Raj and Chaman Chakko have taken care of the camera work and editing, respectively.

2. Get Set Baby

Release Date: February 21st

Cast: Unni Mukundan. Nikhila Vimal, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shyam Mohan, Johny Antony

After the raging success of his latest action thriller, Marco, Unni Mukundan is all set to return to the silver screens with a family entertainer, Get Set Baby. The film is touted to revolve around Unni Mukundan’s character, who is a gynecologist, and talks about the stigma surrounding sexual health.

The trailer of the film also hinted at a possible tale of surrogacy as well. Get Set Baby has been helmed by Vishnu Govind, while YV Rajesh and Anoop Ravindran have penned the script for the story. Sam CS has composed the film’s music while Alex J. Pulickal and Arju Benn took care of the film’s cinematography and editing departments.

3. Chaattuli

Release Date: February 21st (tentative)

Cast: Shine Tom Chacko, Jaffer Idukki, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Karthik Vishnu, Sruthi Jayan

Chaattuli, helmed by Raaj Babu, is touted to be an investigative thriller with Shine Tom Chacko in the lead. The Kurup actor portrays a police officer in the story, who is investigating a crime that involves a local politician as well as a tribal member, with Kalabhavan Shajohn and Jaffer Idukki taking on the roles, respectively.

Furthermore, the makers of the film have revealed Chaattuli to be a dark and gripping drama as well. The film has been penned by Jayesh Mynagapally, while Pramod K Pillai cranks the camera for the film