New mom Pearle Maaney shares a VIDEO of having midnight conversation with her baby girl and it is beyond cute

New parents Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind have been treating their fans with adorable photos of their newborn baby girl. Pearle Maaney, who is super active on social media is clearly enjoying her new mommy duties. While a lot of celebs get protective about their newborns and take their own time to introduce them to the world, Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind are sharing every bit about their little princess Nila on Instagram and we can't get over the newborn's cuteness. Recently, the actress and new mommy shared a video of herself having a midnight conversation with Nila. Sharing the video, she captioned it, "Oru Nila-vulla Raathri “The Only midnight conversations... Sorry Monologues I’m having lately."

Meanwhile, sharing family photos from Nila's naming ceremony, Pearle penned a beautiful note that read, "Introducing our Baby Girl ‘Nila Srinish’ It’s been 28 days since she arrived and she has only made our lives happier and more beautiful. Mommy and Daddy loves her so much. looking forward to a lifetime of adventure together." Bigg Boss Malayalam couple is legit making our day look brighter by sharing some beautiful and adorable photos of their newborn.

Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind met each other for the first time on Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 1. They got married after the show in both Christian and Hindu traditions.

