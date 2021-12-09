New mom Shriya Saran REVEALS how kathak and yoga helped her shed extra kilos post pregnancy

Back in October, Shriya Saran surprised her fans by revealing that she was about to welcome her first child with her husband Andrei Koscheev. Sharing the good news she had written, “Hello people, we had a crazy but the most beautiful 2020 quarantine. While the whole world was going through a beautiful turmoil, our world changed forever …. To a world full of adventures, excitement and learning. We are blessed to have an Angel in our life. We are so grateful to God.”

Now, in a recent interview with greatandhra.com, Shriya Saran revealed how she lost the extra killos after her pregnancy. The actress said that she regularly performed Kathak and yoga to remain fit and lose weight.

She was quoted saying, "It is common for women to gain a lot of weight after they have given birth. To shed that postpartum weight, I took up the Kathak dance. I also practiced yoga. I have been following yoga for many years. Dance is my passion. I got back in shape in no time as I followed these two methods.”.

Earlier in an interview with Pinkvilla, Shriya elaborated why she didn’t reveal the good news before. “The real reason is very intense. I was alone in Barcelona, and then I didn’t want to talk about it, because I just restarted enjoying the idea of being away from the limelight. It was interesting to just walk around and actually see the process that my body was taking. It's a very intense process, when you are alone with very little help and doing everything yourself, but that was beautiful as well. I can go for long walks, grab a coffee and I just loved that,” informed Shriya.