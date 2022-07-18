New mommy Kajal Aggarwal looks radiant as she drops glimpse of her Goa vacation with Gautam & son Neil

Kajal Aggarwal is enjoying a vacation with her husband Gautam Kitchlu, son Neil and her sister Nishaa's family in Goa. The actress has been sharing glimpses of her fun vacation and it looks like a perfect family get-together. She shared a beautiful pic of herself sans make up as she flaunted her radiant motherhood glow. The new mom is seen posing in a bright smile, clad in white tee and jeans.

Kajal Aggarwal also shared a video to give glimpse of her vacation in Goa. She is having gala time by enjoying quality time with her husband and son, playing with her nephew to watching shows with her family. Sharing the video, she captioned, "Goa, you have my heart." In the video, from flaunting joy with no make up selfies to enjoying a walk with son Neil & Gautam, Kajal Aggarwal's Goa vacation is pure goals.

Yesterday, shared a cute picture of her adorable baby enjoying himself on the beaches of Goa. She captioned the post as, “Neil’s first holiday #beachbaby #forthefirsttime”. In the picture, Neil's feet were seen touching the sand on the beaches of Goa. On her birthday, Kajal Aggarwal revealed her baby boy's face for the first time by sharing an adorable pic. In the pic, Kajal is seen holding Neil in her hands and kissing.

For the unversed, Kajal Aggarwal and her husband, Gautam Kitchlu had embraced parenthood on April 19, 2022. It was on April 20, 2022, Gautam had shared a picture postcard on his social media and revealed the name of their newborn baby.

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal has a taken break from her professional life.