New mommy Nayanthara’s monochrome photo with her twins is too beautiful for words

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have welcomed their twin sons via surrogacy and the Internet cannot keep calm. The Kollywood couple is being showered with congratulatory wishes on social media. Vignesh has shared a stunning monochrome photo of Nayanthara with their twins and it is too beautiful for words. The filmmaker shared several pictures of their sons along with a heartwarming note that read, "Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys. All Our prayers,our ancestors' blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam. Life looks brighter & more beautiful God is double great.”

Take a look at the photos below:

In another post on his Instagram handle, Vignesh wrote, "I love you Two And I love you Three."

Nayanthara and Vignesh got married on June 9 this year in Chennai. The wedding was attended by many biggies like Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya with wife Jyothika, Mani Ratnam, Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi and others. Meanwhile, Nayanthara is planning to take a break from work and spend more time with her kids. The Kollywood couple was willing to embrace parenthood through surrogacy since a very long time. On the work front, Nayanthara is gearing up for her big Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, directed by Atlee. Yesterday, SRK completed a month-long shoot schedule of the film in Chennai and sharing about it, he tweeted, “Wot a 30 days blast RCE team! Thalaivar blessed our sets…saw the movie with Nayanthara partied with @anirudhofficial deep discussions with @VijaySethuOffl & Thalapathy @actorvijay fed me delicious food. Thx @Atlee_dir & Priya for ur hospitality now need to learn the Chicken 65 recipe!”