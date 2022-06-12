New mommy Pranitha Subhash drops a BTS VIDEO from the delivery room and it is all things magical

New mommy Pranitha Subhash recently welcomed a baby girl with her husband Nitin Raju. The netizens have been eagerly waiting to see more pictures of the newborn. Providing the same, the Hungama 2 actress has shared a small video comprising of her time in the delivery room. The clip gives us an insight into the process of the miracle of birth.

Announcing the news of her firstborn, Pranitha Subhash dropped some sneak peeks from the hospital on social media and posted a nostalgic note, showing her gratitude towards all the doctors and the hospital staff who made her delivery a little easier.

Her note went like this, "The last few days have been surreal … ever since our baby girl was born...I was really lucky to have a gynecologist mom, but for her, this was the hardest time emotionally. Thankfully we had Dr. Sunil Ishwar and his team at Aster Rv that made sure my delivery was smooth. Also wanted to thank Dr. Subbu, our anesthetist, and his team who made sure the process was as less painful as possible. Can’t wait to share my birth story with you all." Now, it remains to be seen what these new parents name their little bundle of joy.



Pranitha Subhash tied the knot with the Bangalore-based businessman Nithin Raju on the 30th of May in 2021. The lovebirds went for a close-knit ceremony with only friends and family in attendance due to the COVID-19 protocols in the country then.



Pranitha Subhash's fans followed her pregnancy journey closely. Ever since the announcement of the actress' first born in August this year, the actress has been giving every glimpse of her pregnancy, from baby shower to maternity photo shoot, to her fun time with her hubby.

