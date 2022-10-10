New parents Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan look lost in each other in UNSEEN photo

After tying the knot in June this year, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have now entered a new exciting phase of their life, parenthood. The power couple recently welcomed twin boys via surrogacy, and their fans cannot be happier. Now, a new couple photograph of these two has surfaced on social media. While the Lady Superstar looks regal in a white saree, paired with a diamond choker and matt makeup, her open tresses and dazzling smile will easily melt even the coldest of hearts.

Twinning with her ladylove in white, Vignesh Shivan looked dapper in a white shirt. In the picture, Nayanthara can't seem to take her eyes off Vignesh Shivan.

Meanwhile, the filmmaker took to his Instagram handle and posted some heartwarming pictures of him and Nayanthara kissing the feet of their newborns, along with a heartfelt note that read, "Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys. All Our prayers, and our ancestors' blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam. Life looks brighter & more beautiful God is double great.” The reports suggest that new-mommy Nayanthara is planning to take a break from work to spend more time with her kids.

Up next, Nayanthara is all ready to make her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan fronted Jawan. Made under the direction of Atlee, the much-awaited project will feature celebrated actor Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist.

Furthermore, she will also play lead roles in Alphonse Puthren's directorial Gold with Prithviraj Sukumaran as the protagonist, and the forthcoming Tamil horror film, Connect.

