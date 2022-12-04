New Poster: Keerthy Suresh to work with KGF makers in Tamil film 'Raghuthatha'; Boney Kapoor REACTS

The announcement poster shows a sketch of a young lady with a stern look standing over a train station. The Mahanati actress also dropped some pictures of her posing with the team of Raghuthatha, looking beautiful as ever in pink ethnic wear.

The makers of Kantara, and KGF 2 are constantly expanding their horizons. The production banner will be stepping into Tollywood with a promising drama named Raghuthatha, which will be starring National Award-Winning actress Keerthy Suresh as the lead. Announcing the new venture, the Dasara star took to Instagram and wrote, "Yek gaav mein yek kisan...Raghuthathaaaa! Antha #Raghuthatha...Super happy to be associated for my next adventure with @hombalefilms."

The drama has been conceptualized and directed by the award-winning Family Man writer Suman Kumar, who will be making his first project as the director with Raghuthatha. The venture has already gone on the floors and the makers are planning to release the movie theatrically by the Summer of 2023.

Raghuthatha is touted to be an uplifting tale of a young woman who finds her true identity as she embarks on a challenging journey to protect the identity of her people and land.

Dasara

Up next, Keerthy Suresh will grace the silver screens as a dusky village belle, Vennala in the much-discussed drama Dasara. Helmed by first-time director Srikanth Odela, the project is being mounted on a grand scale by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas production house. Apart from Keerthy Suresh and Nani, the movie will further star Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, and Zarina Wahab in crucial roles, along with the rest. Dasara is slated to release in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages on 30th March 2023.

Over and above this, Keerthy Suresh will also play an important role in Mari Selvaraj's directorial Maamannan.

