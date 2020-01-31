New romantic track from Siddharth’s Takkar REVEALED; Check it out

A new romantic track from Siddharth's Takkar has been released by the makers on social media.
1448 reads Mumbai
Actor Siddharth will be next seen in Takkar, which is bankrolled by Sudhan and Jayaram under the banner of Passion Studios. The film features a star-cast of Abhimanyu Singh, Yogi Babu, Munishkanth, RJ Vignesh and Ramdoss in pivotal roles. The film will also be the first time to have Yogi Babu in dual roles - the role of a father and his son.

The makers have now revealed the film’s second romantic track titled Maragatha Maalai. Sung by Pradeep Vijay, Vijay Yesudas and Chinmayi Sripaada, the lyrics are penned by Uma Devi. Earlier, the makers had revealed the first song, which was sung by STR and Andrea, titled Rainbow Thiralil. Meanwhile, hearsay has that the film will have a breakup song, which will be sung by Goutham Vasudev Menon and Sid Sriram. 

Siddharth has also been roped in to play a key role in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. Directed by Shankar, this film will mark the first collaboration of Siddharth with Kamal Haasan. The film also has Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Delhi Ganesh, Nedumudi Venu, Bobby Simha, Samuthirakani and Anant Mahadevan are roped in to play crucial roles in the film. Rathnavelu is cranking the camera and music is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Indian 2 is a sequel to the 1996 movie Indian, which had Kamal Haasan playing dual roles.

Credits :Twitter

