New South Indian movies to watch on OTT: All We Imagine As Light, Jolly O Gymkhana, Sorgavaasal and more

2025 is all set to turn more entertaining as some of the most loved South movies are all set for their release on OTT platforms now. With so many blockbuster hits eyeing an OTT release, here’s a curated list you should check out.

South OTT Releases this week

All We Imagine As Light (Malayalam)

Rating: 7.3/10 (IMDb)

7.3/10 (IMDb) OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Disney+Hotstar OTT Release Date: January 3, 2025

Payal Kapadia’s award-winning and globally recognized film All We Imagine As Light hit theaters on September 21, 2024. Besides the box office numbers, the film retained special attention for more than one reason.

Jolly O Gymkhana (Tamil)

Rating: 8/10 (IMDb)

8/10 (IMDb) OTT Platform: Aha Tamil

Aha Tamil OTT Release Date: December 30, 2024

Prabhudeva starrer dark comedy Jolly O Gymkhana made an average run at the box office and was even tagged dud by a few film enthusiasts. Despite its promising plot, the screenplay seemed to have fallen short in a few places. After its theatrical release on November 22, 2024, the film has now proceeded to its OTT release.

Sorgavaasal (Tamil)

Rating: 6.8/10 (IMDb)

6.8/10 (IMDb) OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix OTT Release Date: December 27, 2024

RJ Balaji directorial, Sorgavaasal featured debutant star Sidharth Vishwanath in the lead role. The Tamil prison drama has won critical appreciation for more than one reason. It hit the theaters on November 27, 2024. After a successful run on the big screen, the film is available to watch on OTT platform.

Advertisement

Thiru Manickam (Tamil)

Rating: 9.2/10 (IMDb)

9.2/10 (IMDb) OTT Platform: Zee5

Zee5 OTT Release Date: January 31, 2025

Starring Samuthirakani, Thiru Manickam is a Tamil family drama that performed well in the theaters, and even received heightened praises from senior actors like Rajinikanth. It made its way to the big screens back on December 27. And now, it is available on the OTT platform.

Let us know which one of these South Indian movies on OTT is on your bucket list for viewing!