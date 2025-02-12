New Tamil films releasing this week in theaters; 2K Love Story, Otha Votu Muthaiya, Dinasari and more

The second week of February is already here, and it seems that the Tamil movie front is all set for some amazing film releases. From breezy rom-coms to action thrillers, mass entertainers, and more, this week promises the perfect dose of entertainment for all cinema lovers.

Without further ado, check out the new Tamil films set to release in theaters this week!

2K Love Story

Jagaveer, Meenakshi Govindarajan, Bala Saravanan, Antony Bhagyaraj Release Date: February 14

Exploring themes of love, friendship, and the various facets of emotions among a group of youngsters, 2K Love Story is an upcoming Tamil rom-com. This movie also marks the debut of actor Jagaveer.

Baby and Baby

Pragya Nagra, Yogi Babu, Jai, Sathyaraj Release Date: February 14

The Tamil comedy-drama Baby and Baby follows the eager anticipation of two families awaiting their newborns, only to be met with an unexpected mix-up at the hospital. While chaos ensues initially, the situation gradually unfolds into a journey of love, laughter, and the testing of bonds.

Otha Votu Muthaiya

Goundamani, Mottai Rajendran, Yogi Babu, Hima Bindhu Release Date: February 14

The upcoming political drama Otha Votu Muthaiya follows the life of a seasoned politician who faces an unexpected defeat by a narrow margin in an election. Unwilling to accept defeat, he decides to contest as an independent candidate in the by-election. His journey and ultimate triumph form the crux of the narrative.

Kaadhal Enbadhu Podhu Udamai

Vineeth, Rohini, Lijomol Jose, Anusha Prabhu, Kalesh, Deepa Release Date: February 14

Kaadhal Enbadhu Podhu Udamai (a.k.a. KEPU) was first screened at the 54th International Film Festival of India. This Tamil romantic drama delves into the complexities of love and relationships, centering on two women who navigate challenges to win over their families.

Fire

Sakshi Agarwal, Balaji Murugadoss, Chandini Tamilarasan, Gayathrie Shankar Release Date: February 14

The upcoming crime thriller Fire follows the mysterious disappearance of a physiotherapist, prompting a gripping investigation. What unfolds next is a complex web of truths, lies, and dark secrets that must be unraveled to track down the missing person.

Dinasari

Srikanth, Chandini Tamilarasan, MS Bhaskar, Radha Ravi, Premgi Amaren Release Date: February 14

The upcoming Tamil family drama explores the bond between a loving son and his brother, who lead a happy life. However, everything changes when greed seeps into their relationships, creating turmoil and emotional conflict.

With a mix of romance, comedy, thriller, and political drama, this week's Tamil movie lineup offers something for everyone! Which one of these new Tamil releases is on your must-watch list?