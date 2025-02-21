New Tamil OTT releases this week: Guru Somasundaram’s Bottle Radha, Arun Vijay’s Vanangaan and more

The Tamil film industry, or Kollywood, as it is fondly called by fans, has had a wonderful 2025 so far. As the weekend draws to a close, Pinkvilla has curated a list of Tamil films that you can watch from the comfort of your homes!

Here’s the list of Tamil films that are gearing up for their OTT release this week. Have a look!

New Tamil movies on OTT this week

1. Bottle Radha

Cast: Guru Somasundaram, Sanchana Natarajan, John Vijay, JP Kumar

Where to watch: Aha Video

Bottle Radha is a comedy drama which has been written and directed by Dhinakaran Sivalingam. The film features Guru Somasundaram, known for his performance as the antagonist in the Malayalam film Minnal Murali. Bottle Radha revolves around Radha Mani, who is a mason by profession. He is a raging alcoholic who finds it difficult to stay sober for most parts of the day.

His family bears the brunt of his addictions, and being financially weak does them no favors. What Radha Mani does when he is admitted to a rehabilitation center forms the crux of the story. The film has been bankrolled by Pa. Ranjith and TN Arunbalaji under the banners of Neelam Productions and Balloon Pictures, respectively.

2. Vanangaan

Cast: Arun Vijay, Ridha, Roshni Prakash, Samuthirakani, Mysskin

Where to watch: Tentkotta, Prime Video

The Arun Vijay-starrer Vanangaan, helmed by Bala, hit the silver screens earlier this year. The film revolves around a deaf and mute man named Koti, who has a tendency to resort to violence, especially when he comes across crimes against women. How Koti reacts upon discovering that three workers from the orphanage where he was employed were misbehaving with the girls there, and the consequences of his reaction, form the crux of the story. RB Gurudev handled the cinematography for the film, while GV Prakash composed its music.

3. Daaku Maharaaj (Tamil Dub)

Cast: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela, Bobby Deol, Shraddha Srinath, Shine Tom Chacko

Where to watch: Netflix

The Balayya-starrer Daaku Maharaaj is, without a doubt, one of the best films to have come out this year so far. The film, helmed by Bobby Kolli, revolves around the eponymous character, a dacoit who escapes from prison and joins a philanthropist as a driver. However, he has ulterior motives—protecting the philanthropist and his granddaughter from their adversaries. Vijay Kartik Kannan handled the cinematography for the film, while Ruben and Niranjan Deveramane took care of the editing.

