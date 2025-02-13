New Tamil OTT releases this week: Ravi Mohan’s Kadhalikka Neramillai to Madraskaaran
As the week almost comes to an end, here is a list of Tamil movies and web series that you can watch from the comfort of your home. Keep reading till the end!
Amidst the many theatrical and OTT releases this week, you might have missed out on some of these Tamil movies and shows streaming online. Want to know if they are your cup of tea? Stay tuned till the end!
New Tamil OTT releases this week
1. Kadhalikka Neamillai
- Release Date: February 14th, 2025
- Cast: Ravi Mohan, Nithya Menen, T.J. Bhanu
- Where to watch: Netflix
Kadhalikka Neramillai is a romance drama starring Ravi Mohan (formerly known as Jayam Ravi) and Nithya Menen in the lead roles. The film, directed by Kiruthiga Udayanidhi and produced by Udayanidhi Stalin, is a mature love story between two adults, with opposing ideologies about marriage and kids.
Will their differences make or break their relationship and how they navigate the many hurdles thrown at them forms the basic crux of Kadhalikka Neramillai. The film will start streaming on Netflix on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.
2. Emakku Thozhil Romance
- Release Date: February 14th
- Cast: Ashok Selvan, Avantika Mishra, Urvashi
- Where to watch: Aha Tamil
Emakku Thozhil Romance is a romantic comedy starring Ashok Selvan and Avantika in the lead roles. When Umashankar, an assistant director, falls in love with Leo, his life takes a turn. But when Saranya gets pregnant, Leo gets suspicious of Umashankar, which causes a rift between the two.
Although Ashok Selvan has starred in many rom-coms in the past, Unakku Thozhil Romance still offers a fresh plot for those interested in the genre.
3. Madraskaaran
- Release Date: February 7th
- Cast: Shane Nigam, Kalaiyarasan, Niharika Konidela
- Where to watch: Aha Tamil
Madraskaaran is a Tamil language action drama starring Malayalam actor Shane Nigam in his Tamil debut.
The film, directed by Vaali Mohan Das, follows the story of Sathya, who returns from Chennai to his hometown for his wedding. However, a day before the marriage, an interaction with a localite causes all hell to break loose.
4. Breakup Kahaani
- Release Date: February 7th
- Cast: Not mentioned
- Where to watch: Sun NXT
Breakup Kahaani is a Tamil/Telugu anthology series about love, heartbreak, and everything in between. The series has multiple episodes, with each episode focusing on various relationships and their complexities.
