New Tamil OTT releases this week: Ravi Mohan’s Kadhalikka Neramillai to Madraskaaran

Amidst the many theatrical and OTT releases this week, you might have missed out on some of these Tamil movies and shows streaming online. Want to know if they are your cup of tea? Stay tuned till the end!

New Tamil OTT releases this week

1. Kadhalikka Neamillai

Release Date: February 14th, 2025

Cast: Ravi Mohan, Nithya Menen, T.J. Bhanu

Where to watch: Netflix

Kadhalikka Neramillai is a romance drama starring Ravi Mohan (formerly known as Jayam Ravi) and Nithya Menen in the lead roles. The film, directed by Kiruthiga Udayanidhi and produced by Udayanidhi Stalin, is a mature love story between two adults, with opposing ideologies about marriage and kids.

Will their differences make or break their relationship and how they navigate the many hurdles thrown at them forms the basic crux of Kadhalikka Neramillai. The film will start streaming on Netflix on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

2. Emakku Thozhil Romance

Release Date: February 14th

Cast: Ashok Selvan, Avantika Mishra, Urvashi

Where to watch: Aha Tamil

Emakku Thozhil Romance is a romantic comedy starring Ashok Selvan and Avantika in the lead roles. When Umashankar, an assistant director, falls in love with Leo, his life takes a turn. But when Saranya gets pregnant, Leo gets suspicious of Umashankar, which causes a rift between the two.

Advertisement

Although Ashok Selvan has starred in many rom-coms in the past, Unakku Thozhil Romance still offers a fresh plot for those interested in the genre.

3. Madraskaaran

Release Date: February 7th

Cast: Shane Nigam, Kalaiyarasan, Niharika Konidela

Where to watch: Aha Tamil

Madraskaaran is a Tamil language action drama starring Malayalam actor Shane Nigam in his Tamil debut.

The film, directed by Vaali Mohan Das, follows the story of Sathya, who returns from Chennai to his hometown for his wedding. However, a day before the marriage, an interaction with a localite causes all hell to break loose.

4. Breakup Kahaani

Release Date: February 7th

Cast: Not mentioned

Where to watch: Sun NXT

Breakup Kahaani is a Tamil/Telugu anthology series about love, heartbreak, and everything in between. The series has multiple episodes, with each episode focusing on various relationships and their complexities.