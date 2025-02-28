New Tamil OTT releases this week: Suzhal Season 2 to Ajith Kumar starrer Vidaamuyarchi

Tamil movies and web series are entering the online streaming space this week, gearing up to provide wholesome entertainment to the audience. Here are some of the new films and series you should definitely check out.

New Tamil OTT releases this week

1. Vidaamuyarchi

Cast: Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra

Where to watch: Netflix

Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan starrer action thriller Vidaamuyarchi is gearing up for its online debut after hitting the big screens on February 6, 2025. The film directed by Magizh Thirumeni is based on the Hollywood movie Breakdown.

The story follows Arjun and Kayal, a couple going through a divorce. In a twist of fate, the latter is kidnapped by a trucker, which leads Arjun to rise up to the occasion and find his wife before it's too late.

2. Mr Housekeeping

Cast: Hari Baskar, Losliya Mariyanesan, Ilavarasu, Shah Ra

Where to watch: Tentkotta

The movie Mr Housekeeping focuses on the story of Honest, a man who lands a job at housekeeping. However, his place of work turns out to be his ex’s house, who had dumped him, believing him to be a chauvinistic person.

As the story progresses, his ex starts to realize how she has wronged him. The rest of the movie showcases whether the two reunite with each other, finally ending their differences.

3. Sankranthiki Vasthunam (Tamil dub)

Cast: Venkatesh Daggubati, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Aishwarya Rajesh, Srinivasa Reddy, Sai Kumar, Upendra Limaye

Where to watch: ZEE5

Sankranthiki Vasthunam is an action-comedy film starring Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead role. The movie revolves around the story of a former IPS officer, YD Raju, who leads a life with his wife in their village.

However, when a high-profile kidnapping case emerges, his ex-girlfriend, who is the investigating officer, seeks his assistance. As the two team up to solve the case, the man’s wife, suspicious of her husband’s loyalty, decides to join them.

4. Suzhal - The Vortex Season 2

Cast: Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Lal, Saravanan, Manjima Mohan, Gouri G Kishan

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Picking up from where the first season left off, the web series Suzhal - The Vortex’s Season 2 centers on Chellappa, a distinguished lawyer and senior activist who had advocated for Nandhini in the first season. In a shocking turn of events, he is found murdered, prompting Sakarai to step in and assist his family.