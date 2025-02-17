New Tamil theatrical releases this week: Dhanush directorial NEEK, Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon, and more

The Tamil film industry has had a wonderful 2025 so far, with films like Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi, Manikandan’s Kudumbasthan, and Ravi Mohan’s Kadhalikka Neramillai taking the box office by storm. By the looks of it, the industry is on its way to continue the hit run.

Here’s a list of Tamil films that are all set to hit the silver screens this week!

Tamil movies releasing this week

1. Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK)

Release Date: February 21st

Cast: Pavish, Mathew Thomas, Priya Prakash Varrier, Anikha Surendran, R. Sarathkumar, Aadukalam Naren

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, or NEEK for short, is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year. It marks the third directorial venture by Dhanush after the 2017 film Pa. Paandi and the 2024 film Raayan. The film is touted to be a coming-of-age romantic comedy film, focussing on relationships amongst Gen-Z.

2. Dragon

Release Date: February 21st

Cast: Pradeep Ranganathan, Anupama Parameswaran, George Maryan, KS Ravikumar

Dragon, helmed by Ashwath Marimuthu is an upcoming coming-of-age comedy-drama film. The film marks the director’s third venture and has been bankrolled by AGS Entertainments. The story focuses on the eponymous character who troubled after a breakup, decides to quit studies and get into the world of financial fraud.

3. Badava

Release Date: 21st February (tentative)

Cast: Soori, Devadarshini Chetan, Senthil, Vimal

Badava, helmed by KV Nandha is touted to be a hilarious comedy film, with Soori in the lead. The film also marks Soori’s return to the comedy sphere after playing a police constable in Vetrimaaran’s internationally acclaimed film Viduthalai 2. Although the film was initially supposed to be released on February 14th, it was postponed due to unknown reasons.

4. Ramam Raghavam

Release Date: 21st February

Cast: Samuthirakani, Dhanraj, Harish Uthaman, Sunil, Mokksha, Racha Ravi

Ramam Raghavam is a Telugu-Tamil bilingual film, helmed by Dhanraj, who also plays a prominent character in the film. The film is touted to be a family drama and follows the story of a son, who out of pure greed, betrays his father, an honest government official. However, as he plots the downfall, his life takes a turn, forcing him to look back on his conscience.