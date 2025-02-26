New Tamil theatrical releases this week: Jiiva's Aghathiyaa to Thalapathy Vijay’s father, SAC’s Kooran, and more

Last week, theaters were buzzing high as Tamil films like Dragon and NEEK took the big screens by storm. With the movies still running successfully, here’s a list of new films that are releasing this week.

New Tamil theatrical releases this week

1. Aghathiyaa

Cast: Jiiva, Arjun Sarja, Rashii Khanna, Edward Sonnenblick, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Redin Kingsley, Radha Ravi

Release date: February 28, 2025

Aghathiyaa, starring Jiiva and Arjun Sarja in lead roles, is a period horror thriller comedy. The film features the tale of Aghathiyaa, a struggling art director who is in dire need of treating his mother, who is suffering from cancer.

During the same, the man finds an old camera from the 1940s. Now, unaware of the dangers the device carries, the man is forced to embark on a mysterious journey along with his fiancee Veena. The film helmed by Pa Vijay was initially delayed for 4 years due to multiple issues.

2. Kadaisi Thotta

Cast: Datho Radharavi, Shreekumar, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Vaiyapuri, Sreeja Ravi

Release date: February 28, 2025

The movie Kadaisi Thotta features a crime drama thriller focusing on the story of Rakshan and Shruthi, a newlywed couple who are staying at a resort for their honeymoon. During their stay, Rakshan witnesses a horrifying murder, leading to a police investigation.

However, things get into a more terrifying situation where Rakshan finds himself in a game of survival, with the truth behind the crime being quite sinister.

3. Kooran

Cast: S.A. Chandrasekaran, Y.G Mahendera, Balaji Sakthivel, Sathyan, George Mariyan, Saravana Subbaiah, Indraja, Robo Shankar

Release date: February 28, 2025

Thalapathy Vijay’s father and actor-director SA Chandrasekaran starrer movie Kooran is slated to release on February 28, 2025. The movie features the tale of a retired lawyer who teams up with a street dog in order to contest in court.

The dog and lawyer are facing off against a rich man who had once wronged the animal by killing its puppy.

4. Sabdham

Cast: Aadhi Pinisetty, Lakshmi Menon, Simran, Laila

Release date: February 28, 2025

The movie Sabdham featuring Aadhi Pinisetty and Lakshmi Menon in the lead roles, focuses on the life of Rooban, a ghost investigator who acts as a medium between dead souls and the living.

However, things start to turn awry when he finds himself in the middle of a mystery surrounding a particular soul. How Rooban manages to help it attain salvation sets up the rest of the story.