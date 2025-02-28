New Telugu and Kannada OTT releases this week: Venkatesh Daggubati’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam, Laila and more

The Telugu and Kannada film industries are undoubtedly two of the most widely followed industries in the country at present. Now, the industries are gearing up for some excellent releases via OTT in the coming week. Here is a list of Telugu and Kannada OTT releases in the first week of March.

Telugu and Kannada OTT releases

1. Sankranthiki Vasthunam

Cast: Venkatesh Daggubati, Aishwarya Rajesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary. Srinivasa Reddy

Where to watch: ZEE5

Sankranthiki Vasthunam, helmed by Anil Ravipudi, is an action comedy film that hit the silver screens in January, this year. The film revolves around the former DCP Damodara Raju, who has been approached by his ex-girlfriend ACP Meenakshi for his help in investigating the kidnapping of the CEO of a multinational corporation. But, things take a turn when Damodara Raju’s wife insists on joining the duo out of fear that her husband might rekindle his relationship with his ex-girlfriend. The film is set to make its OTT premiere on March 1st.

2. Laila

Cast: Vishwak Sen, Akanksha Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Ravi Mariya, Brahmaji

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Vishwak Sen starrer Laila is an action comedy film, which revolves around a beautician, Sonu Model, who is forced to disguise himself as Laila. However, his disguise leads to a series of comic and romantic events, and as expected chaos follows. The film garnered mixed to negative responses at the time of release and is expected to begin streaming from March 7th.

3. UI

Cast: Upendra, Reeshma Nanaiah, Sadhu Kokila, Murali Sharma, Indrajit Lankesh

Where to watch: ZEE5

The Upendra starrer UI hit the silver screens in December last year. The film is a dystopian science fiction film, which revolves around the psychological conflict between Sathya and Kalki. The film also explores the consequences of misuse of power, knowledge and technology, which eventually causes the destruction of humanity and earth. The film garnered critical and commercial acclaim at the time of release.

4. Choo Mantar

Cast: Sharan, Aditi Prabhudeva, Chikkanna, Gurukiran, Om Prakash Rao

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Choo Mantar is one of the most popular Kannada films to come out this year. The film is a horror comedy flick, which follows the tale of a paranormal expert who, along with his team, investigates the possibility of finding a treasure hidden beneath a haunted mansion. The film garnered widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike at the time of release. The movie is expected to make its OTT premiere in March.

