New Telugu OTT releases this week: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj to Shiva Rajkumar’s Bhairathi Ranagal

The Telugu film industry, or Tollywood as it is fondly called, is undoubtedly one of the best industries at present. The industry has had a fantastic opening to 2025 so far, with some spectacular theatrical as well as OTT releases. However, there is no doubt that fans are still eager to watch their favorite stars from the comfort of their homes.

So here is a curated list of Telugu films that are set to begin streaming this week. Have a look!

Telugu films on OTT this week

1. Daaku Maharaaj

Cast: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela, Bobby Deol, Shraddha Srinath, Shine Tom Chacko

Where to watch: Netflix

The Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Daaku Maharaaj which hit the silver screens earlier this year is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated Telugu films to begin streaming this week. The film, helmed by Bobby Kolli, follows the story of Balayya’s character, who is a dacoit who pretends to be the driver of a philanthropist to protect himself and his granddaughter from adversaries.

2. Bhairathi Ranagal (Telugu Dubbed)

Cast: Shiva Rajkumar, Rukmini Vasanth, Rahul Bose, Devaraj

Where to watch: Aha Video

Bhairathi Ranagal is a 2024 gangster action film helmed by Narthan. The film revolves around the lead character Ranagal, who goes from being a law-abiding lawyer to the most feared gangster in Ranapura. While the film was released on Amazon Prime Video in December last year, it has now made its Telugu debut via Aha Video.

Advertisement

3. Max (Telugu Dubbed)

Cast: Kichcha Sudeepa, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sunil, Aadukalam Naren, Ilavarasu

Where to watch: Zee5

The Kichcha Sudeepa starrer Max, which was released during Christmas last year, was undoubtedly one of the biggest Kannada films of 2024. Now, close to two months after the film’s release, it is all set to begin streaming via Zee5. The film, helmed by Vijay Karthikeyaa, revolves around a police officer named Max, who takes charge in a new police station after being suspended for an unknown reason. As soon as he joins, he is met with an unusual circumstance. How he deals with it forms the crux of the story.

4. Marco (Telugu Dubbed)

Cast: Unni Mukundan, Jagadish, Siddique, Yukti Thareja

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Marco is an action thriller which is fueled by family drama. The film which features Unni Mukundan as the eponymous character, is helmed by Haneef Adeni and hit the silver screens in December last year. Marco revolves around the protagonist’s attempts to avenge the murder of his stepbrother. Chandru Selvaraj cranked the camera for the film while Shameer Muhammed edited it.