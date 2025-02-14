New Telugu OTT releases you can watch this week: Ram Charan’s Game Changer to Dark

The week is almost up, and before we get to next week’s OTT releases, let us quickly take a look at all the Telugu movies and shows that were released this week. Sit tight and read till the end so you don’t miss out!

Telugu OTT releases this week

1. Game Changer

Cast: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Game Changer is a political drama, written by Karthik Subbaraj and directed by legendary filmmaker Shankar, starring Ram Charan in a dual role as Nandan and Appana. The film follows the story of Nandan as he embarks on a journey to fight against the corrupt politicians in the state.

While the film’s idea and its ideologies certainly are noble, it failed to register a decent theatrical response. However, the film has been enjoying some decent viewership since its release on Amazon Prime Video.

2. Dark

Cast: Jiiva, Priya Bhavani Shankar

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Originally released as Black in Tamil, Dark is a Telugu version of Jiiva and Priya Bhavani Shankar’s 2024 mystery thriller.

Dark follows the story of a couple, who suddenly begin to experience mysterious events at their secluded vacation house, after a violent storm. They must uncover the reasons behind these inexplicable events before it is too late.

3. Kobali

Cast: Ravi Prakash, Bharath Reddy, Yogi Khatri

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Kobali is a Telugu-language series starring Ravi Prakash, Bharath Reddy, and others in key roles. The series is set in the faction-driven Rayalaseema region near the AP-TG border and attempts to tell a story filled with drama, violence, and bloodshed.

Kobali is originally streaming on JioHotstar in Telugu but is also available in other languages.

4. Devaki Nandana Vasudeva

Cast: Ashok Galla, Devdatta Nage, Manasa Varanasi

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Devaki Nandana Vasudeva is an action drama starring Mahesh Babu’s nephew Ashok Galla in the lead role. When Kamsaraju, a ruthless ruler wreaks havoc in the town, Krishna steps in front to save his family and the people of his village.