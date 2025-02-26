New Telugu theatrical releases this week: Sundeep Kishan starrer Mazaka to Aadhi Pinishetty’s Sabdham

As we enter the final week of February, here’s a complete list of Telugu movies that you should definitely check out in theaters this week.

New Telugu movies releasing in theaters this week

1. Mazaka

Cast: Sundeep Kishan, Ritu Varma, Rao Ramesh, Anshu Ambani, Murali Sharma

Release date: February 26, 2025

Mazaka, starring Sundeep Kishan and Rao Ramesh in the lead roles, tells the story of a single father, Ramana, who lives with his son, Krishna. As life unfolds, both father and son fall in love—Ramana with Yashoda and Krishna with Meera.

However, complications arise when they discover that Meera is Yashoda’s niece, and their family opposes both marriages. Now, Ramana and Krishna must find a way to unite with their beloveds, taking us through a humorous and romantic journey.

2. Takita Tadimi Tandana

Cast: Gana Aditya, Priya Kommineni, Milkuri Gangavva, Jaya Naidu Maida

Release date: February 27, 2025

Takita Tadimi Tandana is a romantic drama that follows the journey of Aditya, a young man who loses his high-paying job just days before his wedding. Despite the setback, he keeps it a secret and begins his new life with Harika.

As challenges unfold, Aditya navigates through them, gradually realizing that some things hold greater value than wealth—especially true love.

3. Shabdham (Telugu dub)

Cast: Aadhi Pinisetty, Lakshmi Menon, Simran, Laila, Redin Kingsley

Release date: February 28, 2025

Shabdham is a horror venture starring Aadhi Pinisetty and Lakshmi Menon in the lead roles. The film follows Rooban, a ghost investigator who serves as a medium between the living and the dead, helping spirits fulfill their final wishes.

Advertisement

However, things take a dark turn when he becomes entangled in the mystery of a particular soul, which begins wreaking havoc. How Rooban helps it attain salvation forms the crux of the story.

Directed by Arivazhagan Venkatachalam, the film is originally releasing in Tamil, with music and background scores composed by Thaman.