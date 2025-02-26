New Telugu theatrical releases this week: Sundeep Kishan starrer Mazaka to Aadhi Pinishetty’s Sabdham
Here's a full list of Telugu movies that are releasing in theaters this week, making up quite a roster for viewers.
As we enter the final week of February, here’s a complete list of Telugu movies that you should definitely check out in theaters this week.
New Telugu movies releasing in theaters this week
1. Mazaka
- Cast: Sundeep Kishan, Ritu Varma, Rao Ramesh, Anshu Ambani, Murali Sharma
- Release date: February 26, 2025
Mazaka, starring Sundeep Kishan and Rao Ramesh in the lead roles, tells the story of a single father, Ramana, who lives with his son, Krishna. As life unfolds, both father and son fall in love—Ramana with Yashoda and Krishna with Meera.
However, complications arise when they discover that Meera is Yashoda’s niece, and their family opposes both marriages. Now, Ramana and Krishna must find a way to unite with their beloveds, taking us through a humorous and romantic journey.
2. Takita Tadimi Tandana
- Cast: Gana Aditya, Priya Kommineni, Milkuri Gangavva, Jaya Naidu Maida
- Release date: February 27, 2025
Takita Tadimi Tandana is a romantic drama that follows the journey of Aditya, a young man who loses his high-paying job just days before his wedding. Despite the setback, he keeps it a secret and begins his new life with Harika.
As challenges unfold, Aditya navigates through them, gradually realizing that some things hold greater value than wealth—especially true love.
3. Shabdham (Telugu dub)
- Cast: Aadhi Pinisetty, Lakshmi Menon, Simran, Laila, Redin Kingsley
- Release date: February 28, 2025
Shabdham is a horror venture starring Aadhi Pinisetty and Lakshmi Menon in the lead roles. The film follows Rooban, a ghost investigator who serves as a medium between the living and the dead, helping spirits fulfill their final wishes.
However, things take a dark turn when he becomes entangled in the mystery of a particular soul, which begins wreaking havoc. How Rooban helps it attain salvation forms the crux of the story.
Directed by Arivazhagan Venkatachalam, the film is originally releasing in Tamil, with music and background scores composed by Thaman.
