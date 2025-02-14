New Telugu theatrical releases this week: Vishwak Sen’s Laila, Siddhu’s It’s Complicated, and more

As we celebrate Valentine’s Day, an exciting list of films from Telugu cinema is releasing in theaters this week. Here’s a list of movies you could check out!

Telugu movies releasing this week

1. Laila

Release Date: February 14th

Cast: Vishwak Sen, Akanksha Sharma, Vennela Kishore

Laila is a Telugu-language romance drama starring Vishwak Sen in the lead role. The film focuses on Sonu Model, a renowned beautician from the old city, who is forced to disguise himself as Laila. This leads to a series of chaotic events, filled with action, romance, and comedy.

Laila has been written by Vasudeva Murthy and directed by Ram Narayan. Sahu Garipati has produced the film.

2. It’s Complicated

Release Date: February 14th

Cast: Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Shraddha Srinath, Seerat Kapoor, Shalini Vadnikatti

This is one of the most exciting movies on the list, however as its title also suggests, even the release of this film is complicated. Before Siddhu Jonnalagadda shot to fame with DJ Tillu and its sequel Tillu Square, the actor starred in a film called Krishna and his Leela.

The film never had a theatrical release and was directly premiered on OTT. Owing to Siddhu’s fame, the makers have now planned a re-release of sorts, but Krishna and his Leela is now It’s Complicated and will be hitting the big screens for the first time on February 14th.

The film was written by Siddhu and Ravikanth Perepu and directed by Ravikanth. Rana Daggubati has produced the film under the Suresh Productions banner.

3. Brahma Anandam

Release Date: February 14th

Cast: Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, Raja Gowtham

Brahma Anandam is a film starring legendary comedian and actor Brahmanandam in the lead role. The film follows the story of a struggling actor, seeking funds for his theater production. When approaching his estranged grandfather for help, he must complete a challenge to obtain the money he requires for the project.

Brahma Anandam has been written and directed by RVS Nikhil and produced by Rahul Yadav Nakka who is known for producing superb content-driven hits like Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya, Malli Raava, and Masooda.

4. Thala

Release Date: February 14th

Cast: Raagin Raj, Rohit, Ester Noronha

Thala is a Telugu language drama, directed by Amma Rajashekar. Although there isn’t much information about the film’s plot, the teaser promises a gritty drama involving topics such as power, courage, and resilience.