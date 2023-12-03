Newly-wed couple Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are on vacay mode; duo clicks selfie as they catch flight

Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi are set to fly off to their next destination after their marriage last month. The actor was recently wrapped in some pending shoots and seems like he has decided to travel somewhere with his wife.

The newly-wed couple was featured in an Instagram post together, posing at an airport by Varun himself as they were traveling together. He wrote, “Travel on!” while posting the picture with many commenting gleeful comments for the couple.

Check out the official Instagram post by Varun Tej

Interestingly, the new travel picture shared by Varun comes amid the release of his next film Operation Valentine, which is said to be releasing on the 8th of December, 2023. The film which is said to be an edge-of-the-seat aerial action thriller seems to have not managed to create any major buzz or promotions for the same.

The film which is expected to be released in a few days has yet to receive a teaser or trailer and only has a first-look poster as of now. The film which is directed by Shakti Pratap Singh was meant to be the debut Hindi film for Varun Tej as it was a bilingual release in both Hindi and Telugu. Moreover, the film also has Samrat Prithviraj actress and Miss World 2017 winner Manushi Chillar in the leading role.

Though any more information about the film is yet to arrive, fans of Varun Tej are eagerly waiting for his next film, regardless of its release.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi exchanged vows on November 1, 2023, in Tuscany, Italy, surrounded by their close family and friends. Their engagement had taken place in June 2023, marking the culmination of their years-long romance.

The star-studded event was graced by the presence of well-known figures from the Telugu film industry, including Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, and Nithiin. Following the wedding in Italy, a grand reception was held in Hyderabad on November 5, 2023, which was also graced by many well-known personalities of Telugu cinema.

