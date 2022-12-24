Newly weds Hansika Motwani and husband Sohael Khaturiya's latest pic from their Vienna vacation is too cute

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya, who recently got married, are currently enjoying the holiday season in Vienna, Austria. The couple are having a cosy time and exploring the Christmas joy with happiness and light. The actress has now dropped a pic with her husband from vacation and it's too cute to miss out. The couple can be seen flaunting their big and bright smiles as they posed together. Hansika and Sohael posed for an adorable pic together from their vacation. The pic shows the doting husband holding his wife as they posed for a frame-worthy pic. While Hansika wore a black and white striped sweater, he opted for a comfy black jacket.

The actress also shared pics of bright streets, and a Christmas tree on her Instagram handle. Looks like the couple is having a good time together. This is the first Christmas and New Year of the couple as husband and wife. So it's indeed special and we can see the love. Take a look at Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya's vacation pic:

The grand wedding pics Recently, the new bride took to her Instagram handle and dropped a fresh set of photographs from her haldi, mehendi and

wedding. She made for a gorgeous bride in a traditional red lehenga, Kundan jewelry, and high-glam makeup. Recently, the stunner shared a behind-the-scenes video of getting ready for her wedding on Instagram.