Newly weds Hansika Motwani and husband Sohael Khaturiya's latest pic from their Vienna vacation is too cute
Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya are currently enjoying the holiday season in Austria. It's their first Christmas and New Year as a married couple.
Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya, who recently got married, are currently enjoying the holiday season in Vienna, Austria. The couple are having a cosy time and exploring the Christmas joy with happiness and light. The actress has now dropped a pic with her husband from vacation and it's too cute to miss out. The couple can be seen flaunting their big and bright smiles as they posed together.
Hansika and Sohael posed for an adorable pic together from their vacation. The pic shows the doting husband holding his wife as they posed for a frame-worthy pic. While Hansika wore a black and white striped sweater, he opted for a comfy black jacket.
The actress also shared pics of bright streets, and a Christmas tree on her Instagram handle. Looks like the couple is having a good time together. This is the first Christmas and New Year of the couple as husband and wife. So it's indeed special and we can see the love.
Take a look at Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya's vacation pic:
The grand wedding pics
Recently, the new bride took to her Instagram handle and dropped a fresh set of photographs from her haldi, mehendi and
wedding. She made for a gorgeous bride in a traditional red lehenga, Kundan jewelry, and high-glam makeup. Recently, the stunner shared a behind-the-scenes video of getting ready for her wedding on Instagram.
All about Hansika Motwani's wedding
Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya entered matrimony on 4th December this year in a grand Sindhi wedding in Jaipur. Even while building to D-day, the couple made headlines with pre-wedding ceremonies like Mata Ki Chowki, Mehendi, Haldi, Sangeet, and Sufi night.
Refreshing your memory, Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya made a long journey from being business partners to best friends and life partners. Starting, their happily ever after, the businessman proposed to the actress at the iconic Eiffel Tower.
Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the couple is in talks with two OTT giants to sell the rights to their wedding video. However, there is no official confirmation regarding it.
