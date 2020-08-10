Newlyweds Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj perform Satyanarayan Puja post their wedding; See Pic

A photo of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj performing Satyanarayan Puja at Baahubali actor's house post their wedding is out and they look beautiful together.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got married on August 8th and though it was attended by only a few close family members, the wedding was the talk of the town. Rana and Miheeka looked perfect together on their special day. Rana Daggubati was seen in traditional South Indian outfit, while Miheeka looked like a dream in Anamika Khanna designer lehenga for the wedding. Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya among a few graced the wedding. A few photos of the couple from the wedding have surfaced on social media and they look extremely beautiful. Now, a photo of the newlyweds performing Satyanarayan Puja at Baahubali actor's house has been shared by the photographer, Reels and Frames.

One can see in the picture, Miheeka Baja looking beautiful in saree, red embellished shawl and accessorised with a lot of jewellery and Marwani style maang tika. On the other hand, Rana is seen in a white shirt and mundu. Miheeka and Rana's wedding was followed with both Telugu and Marwari traditions. It was a close-knit ceremony due to COVID-19. Close friends like Nani and Lakshmi Manchu enjoyed Rana and Miheeka's wedding live from their home. Meanwhile, check out their latest picture below.

The Baahubali actor made his relationship official on May 12. The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of him with Miheeka, and captioned it, “And she said Yes.” A few days later, the couple had a roka ceremony at their private place in Hyderabad and it was attended only by the family members of the couple.

Also Read: Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj make a perfect pair in a stunning unseen pic from their pre wedding festivities

To unversed, Miheeka's a designer by profession and has been a part of Rana's family for years. Rana's sister is said to be a very good friend of Miheeka.

Credits :Reels and Frames

Share your comment ×