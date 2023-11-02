Newlyweds Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi strike a picture-perfect moment with Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy

On November 1, a glamorous and star-studded wedding took place as Varun Tej and the beautiful Lavanya Tripathi tied the knot in Tuscany. The joyous occasion was graced by the presence of near and dear ones, making it a memorable celebration. Allu Sneha, wife of Allu Arjun, took to her Instagram story to congratulate Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi on their wedding. She shared a beautiful photo with the newlyweds.

Allu Sneha Reddy, known for her grace and style, took to her Instagram story to convey her heartfelt congratulations to Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi on their marriage. In the picture she shared, Varun Tej and Lavanya looked radiant and happy on their special day. Sneha congratulated the newlywed couple. The family of Allu Arjun, which includes kids Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha, was also part of the frame, creating a heartwarming family portrait.

Allu Arjun, dressed in a traditional white suit with a stylishly messy hairdo, looked dashing. Sneha Reddy exudes radiance in her yellow lehenga, with her hair neatly tied in a bun and minimal makeup, complemented by statement jewelry. Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha perfectly matched the pastel-colored dress theme, making this family moment truly special.

Apart from Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy, among the esteemed guests were power couples like Ram Charan and Upasana, and other renowned personalities. The elders of the family, including Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, and Naga Babu, were present along with their spouses, adding an extra layer of significance to the event. Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got married in Italy's Tuscany. And, viral photos from the star-studded affair give a peek into the celebrations.

Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej's wedding received heartfelt blessings and warm wishes from an array of celebrities, showcasing the love and support of their peers. The well-wishers included luminaries from diverse fields, such as the versatile actor Suniel Shetty, the celebrated badminton star PV Sindhu, the talented actress Ruhani Sharma, the ever-charming Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Sushant Akkineni.

Also extending their best wishes were actor Sundeep Kishan, prolific director Nandini Reddy, enchanting actress Regina Cassandra, versatile Lakshmi Manchu, and graceful Pragya Jaiswal. These heartfelt messages and warm congratulations added an extra layer of joy and love to the already special day of the newlyweds, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi.

