Newlywed Arav promises wife Raahei 'he will always protect her' and shares first set of wedding PHOTOS

Arav, who shared their wedding photos for the first time on social media, wrote 'Imai Pol Kappen'. His wedding was attended by his co-contestants from Bigg Boss, Snehan, Harish Kalyan, etc

Arav Nafeez shot to fame after he took part in the first season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss and won the show’s title. Now, he made the headlines recently after his wedding photos with his wife and actress Raahei surfaced online. While many photos have been making the rounds on social media, Arav shared two photos from their wedding for the first time and wrote "Imai Pol Kaapen" (I will protect you like my eyelid). It should be noted that the name of Raahei’s debut in acting is Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha.

Arav has played minor roles in films like Mani Ratnam’s O Kaadhal Kanmani and Saithan. After earning more fame with Bigg Boss, Arav Nafeez bagged the lead role in a couple of films and delivered an impeccable performance. Market Raja MBBS, which was directed by Saran, was his debut film as the lead actor. He will be next seen playing the lead actor in the upcoming flick Raja Bheema. The film also stars Yashika Anand and Oviya Helen will be playing an extended cameo.

See his Tweet here:

Imai Pol Kaapen pic.twitter.com/p1wyh5iRf2 — Arav (@AaravNafeez) September 8, 202

On the other hand, Raahei will be making her acting debut with Gautham Vasudev Menon’s upcoming directorial venture, Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha. The film has Varun as the hero, while popular actor Krishna will be seen as the main antagonist. Arav and Oviya Helen, who were co-contestants in the reality show, were in a relationship for a while. However, Oviya recently revealed that they both broke up as she does not believe in marriage.

