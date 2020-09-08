  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Newlywed Arav promises wife Raahei 'he will always protect her' and shares first set of wedding PHOTOS

Arav, who shared their wedding photos for the first time on social media, wrote 'Imai Pol Kappen'. His wedding was attended by his co-contestants from Bigg Boss, Snehan, Harish Kalyan, etc
14280 reads Mumbai
Newlywed Arav promises wife Raahei 'he will always protect her' and shares first set of wedding PHOTOSNewlywed Arav promises wife Raahei 'he will always protect her' and shares first set of wedding PHOTOS
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Arav Nafeez shot to fame after he took part in the first season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss and won the show’s title. Now, he made the headlines recently after his wedding photos with his wife and actress Raahei surfaced online. While many photos have been making the rounds on social media, Arav shared two photos from their wedding for the first time and wrote "Imai Pol Kaapen" (I will protect you like my eyelid). It should be noted that the name of Raahei’s debut in acting is Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha. 

Arav has played minor roles in films like Mani Ratnam’s O Kaadhal Kanmani and Saithan. After earning more fame with Bigg Boss, Arav Nafeez bagged the lead role in a couple of films and delivered an impeccable performance. Market Raja MBBS, which was directed by Saran, was his debut film as the lead actor. He will be next seen playing the lead actor in the upcoming flick Raja Bheema. The film also stars Yashika Anand and Oviya Helen will be playing an extended cameo.

See his Tweet here:

Also read: Adipurush: Avatar and Star Wars team roped in to oversee VFX work in Prabhas starrer?

On the other hand, Raahei will be making her acting debut with Gautham Vasudev Menon’s upcoming directorial venture, Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha. The film has Varun as the hero, while popular actor Krishna will be seen as the main antagonist. Arav and Oviya Helen, who were co-contestants in the reality show, were in a relationship for a while. However, Oviya recently revealed that they both broke up as she does not believe in marriage.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen
Ankita Lokhande continues to fight for SSR: Here are her 5 posts after his demise that stole hearts
Kriti Sanon’s stylist Sukriti Grover gets candid on styling Kriti & Kartik Aaryan, Diet Sabya & more
Sushant Singh Rajput: A look at the most emotional posts shared by the late actor’s sisters

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement