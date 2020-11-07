  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Newlywed Kajal Aggarwal changes her last name to Kitchlu: I love the sound of it but I am still acclimatizing

A week after their wedding, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu have left for their honeymoon. This isn’t all. The new bride has also changed her name to Kajal Kitchlu post wedding.
21173 reads Mumbai
Newlywed Kajal Aggarwal changes her last name to Kitchlu: I love the sound of it but I am still acclimatizingNewlywed Kajal Aggarwal changes her last name to Kitchlu: I love the sound of it but I am still acclimatizing
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It hasn’t been long when Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s wedding pics took over the social media. The couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony on October 30 in Mumbai which was attended by the couple’s respective families and close friends. Needless to say, Kajal has been over the moon ever since she has married her beau Gautam. In fact, the newlywed actress has also been giving glimpses of her happy married life on social media and fans can’t get enough of this adorable couple.

Keeping the fans intrigued, Kajal has now shared a new update about her married life. The new bride has jetted off for her honeymoon. The Magadheera actress shared the news in her Instagram story wherein she shared pictures their packed bags ahead of their vacation. In another post, Kajal shared a picture of custom made passport holders with names ‘Gautam Kitchlu’ and ‘Kajal Kitchlu’ written on it. Interestingly, Kajal’s new name as Kajal Kitchlu is grabbing a lot of attention. Talking about the same, the actress stated that she is still getting used to of it.

“(It is) Wonderful, but I am still acclimatising. I am getting used to being called Mrs Kitchlu. Although, I love the sound of it. It’s a whole new phase of my life and I am still adapting,” Kajal was quoted saying to Filmibeat.

Interestingly, the newlyweds also celebrated their first Karwa Chauth lately and Kajal also shared her look for the special day. The actress wore a beautiful red saree from Manish Malhotra’s collection and had completed her look with her traditional red chooda.

Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal's heartwarming picture with her sisters from the pre wedding festivities is full of love

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram/Filmibeat

You may like these
Kajal Aggarwal was all decked up in Manish Malhotra from head to toe for her first Karwa Chauth
Kajal Aggarwal's heartwarming picture with her sisters from the pre wedding festivities is full of love
Kajal Aggarwal & Gautam Kitchlu can’t let go of each other in this latest PHOTO from post wedding celebration
Kajal Aggarwal stops her old way of living; Says she is looking forward to start a new phase of life
Kajal Aggarwal's husband Gautam Kitchlu shares no makeup morning pic of actress as Mrs Kitchlu & it is cute
Kajal Aggarwal's Anita Dongre creation had a touch of the iconic Lake Como on it and it looks splendid
Anonymous 15 minutes ago

Well.. people call her Mrs. Kitchlu. It doesn’t mean that she has changed her surname officially. I didn’t change my surname.. you live with a surname for 3 decades and then change it for a man.. weird.

close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement