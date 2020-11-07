Newlywed Kajal Aggarwal changes her last name to Kitchlu: I love the sound of it but I am still acclimatizing

A week after their wedding, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu have left for their honeymoon. This isn’t all. The new bride has also changed her name to Kajal Kitchlu post wedding.

It hasn’t been long when Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s wedding pics took over the social media. The couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony on October 30 in Mumbai which was attended by the couple’s respective families and close friends. Needless to say, Kajal has been over the moon ever since she has married her beau Gautam. In fact, the newlywed actress has also been giving glimpses of her happy married life on social media and fans can’t get enough of this adorable couple.

Keeping the fans intrigued, Kajal has now shared a new update about her married life. The new bride has jetted off for her honeymoon. The Magadheera actress shared the news in her Instagram story wherein she shared pictures their packed bags ahead of their vacation. In another post, Kajal shared a picture of custom made passport holders with names ‘Gautam Kitchlu’ and ‘Kajal Kitchlu’ written on it. Interestingly, Kajal’s new name as Kajal Kitchlu is grabbing a lot of attention. Talking about the same, the actress stated that she is still getting used to of it.

“(It is) Wonderful, but I am still acclimatising. I am getting used to being called Mrs Kitchlu. Although, I love the sound of it. It’s a whole new phase of my life and I am still adapting,” Kajal was quoted saying to Filmibeat.

Interestingly, the newlyweds also celebrated their first Karwa Chauth lately and Kajal also shared her look for the special day. The actress wore a beautiful red saree from Manish Malhotra’s collection and had completed her look with her traditional red chooda.

Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal's heartwarming picture with her sisters from the pre wedding festivities is full of love

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×