Newlyweds Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu look regal in Manish Malhotra outfits with facemask; See PHOTOS

Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram space and shared some new photos with her husband Gautham Kitchlu.

In the latest photo of newlyweds Kajal Aggarwal and Gautham Kitchlu, the couple added a quirky touch by posing some silly possess. In the photos, the couple was seen in a regal outfit designed by Manish Malhotra. While Kajal was seen in a bright yellow saree with a sleeveless blouse, Gautham was seen in a white sherwani. They both wore matching facemasks to fit their outfits. Well, it goes without saying that they both looked beyond beautiful and it came as a visual treat to their fans and followers.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautham Kitchlu tied the knot in a simple yet elegant wedding with close friends and family on October 30. Photos and videos of the couple from the wedding and Haldi ceremony were shared widely by their fans and followers across all social media platforms. Earlier last month, Kajal announced her engagement with the Mumbai-based businessman. She also made the headlines when she flaunted her engagement ring on social media.

See her post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal will be next seen with Megastar Chiranjeevi in his upcoming film Acharya directed by Koratala Siva. The film is one of the most awaited ones in Tollywood. She also has a Tamil film titled Hey Sinamika, where she will share the screen space with Aditi Rao Hydari and Dulquer Salmaan. While having an online interaction with her fans, she hinted at a possible collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay. However, no official announcement on this news is made yet.

