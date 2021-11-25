Newlyweds Kartikeya Gummakonda & Lohitha Reddy look regal in dreamy reception PHOTOS

South couple Kartikeya Gummakonda and Lohitha Reddy finally tied the knot in a lavish wedding that took place on November 21. Now, just days after sealing the deal, the newlyweds hosted a grand reception ceremony for their friends and family members. Needless to say, both Kartikeya Gummakonda and Lolitha look nothing less than royalty in the stunning reception photos,

While groom Kartikeya looked dashing in a red sherwani which was matched with black formal pants. On the other hand, bride Lohitha slayed in a stunning sequential gown. Kartikeya completed his look with formal shoes, meanwhile, his lady love wore a gorgeous necklace and earrings to finish her reception look. The couple sported an infectious smile as they posed for the cameras together.

Check out the photos below:

It was in the month of August when Kartikeya made his engagement official with his longtime girlfriend. Announcing the news, the actor tweeted “Feeling elated to announce my engagement with my best friend who now is my partner for life.. From 2010 when i first met #Lohitha in nitwaranagal to now and many more such decades.” Now, while sharing the first photos of his wedding online with fans, Kartikeya penned a heartwarming note that read, “Nov21-2021..got married. Thank you life for all the beautiful things. @loh_reddy my wife, we officially became one now.”

