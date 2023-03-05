Newlyweds Manchu Manoj Kumar and Bhuma Mounika Reddy head to Kurnool in a huge convoy

Social media was flooded with adorable pictures of actor Manchu Manoj Kumar, who got married to Bhuma Mounika Reddy. The couple tied the knot yesterday in a private affair in Hyderabad. This was Manoj's second marriage as he was earlier married to Pranathi Reddy. The fans took to Twitter and Instagram and showered a lot of love on the newlywed couple.

In the viral images, Bhuma Mounika Reddy was seen wearing a white salwar and beautiful mehendi donning on her hands and feet which is giving her newlywed bride look while Manchu Manoj Kumar wore a white shirt and black trousers.

About Manchu Manoj Kumar’s career

Manchu Manoj Kumar began his career as a child artist in 1993’s Major Chandrakanth and then made his acting debut Donga Dongadi in 2004. Some of his notable work are Nandi Special Jury Award for his performance in box-office success Bindaas (2010). He also starred in Vedam, Potugadu, and Pandavulu Pandavulu Thummeda including Bindass for which he received the state Nandi Special Jury Award.

About his relationship with Bhuma Mounika Reddy

Manchu Manoj Kumar and Bhuma Mounika Reddy have been good friends and have known each other for years now. They decided to take a step ahead when their friendship turned into love. It is the second marriage for both of them. Manchu Manoj Kumar was earlier married to Manchu Manoj Kumar from 2015 to 2019. On other hand, Bhuma was married to a Bengaluru-based man and has a son from the previous marriage.

