Newlyweds Manjima Mohan and Gautham Karthik's unseen magical moments from their dreamy wedding

The new bride Manjima Mohan took to her Instagram and shared some magical unseen pictures from her wedding with Gautham Karthik, "A big thank you to all our family, friends, media, and well-wishers for always extending your love and support to us."

The Devarattam co-stars Manjima Mohan and Gautham Karthik recently entered a new and beautiful phase of their lives as they got married on 28th November this year. The couple went for a simple yet classy look for their D-day and were seen posing in traditional attires with pink and white garlands across their neck. Gautham Karthik looked dapper in a white shirt and mundu, and complimenting him, Manjima Mohan looked all ravishing in a simple cream saree, paired with gold jewelry.

In the photographs, the groom can be seen kissing his better half on the forehead and these two can also be seen hugging each other with teary eyes as they enter matrimony. In addition to this, the post also includes a picture of their Grah Pravesh ceremony.

Manjima Mohan fat shamed

During a recent interaction with India Today, the new bride Manjima Mohan revealed that she was fat-shamed at her own wedding. She revealed, "In fact, even at our wedding, a few people commented about it. Earlier, it used to, but now I am comfortable with my body and I know that I can lose weight when I want to. I am into fitness and I am happy with myself. When there is a professional commitment that requires me to lose weight, I’ll definitely do it; I’m not sure why it should affect others.”

For those who do not know, Manjima Mohan and Gautham Karthik fell in love on the sets of their 2019 film Devarattam and have never looked back ever since.

