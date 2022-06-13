Newlyweds Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan are big foodies as they relish Arabic food at a Kochi restaurant; PICS

After a few days of marrying, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan flew to their hometown Kochi to spend some quality time with their family. While their pics as they reached Kochi set the internet on fire, now a new set of pics of the couple have surfaced on social media of them enjoying some yummy food. Reportedly, as soon as they reached Kochi, the duo went to a small Arabic restaurant to enjoy some delicious food.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, who are foodies and proved in many instances, made a surprise visit to a small Arabian restaurant in Kochi to enjoy some delicious none vegetarian food. The couple visited Manna Restaurant in Panampilly Nagar and ate delicious chicken, mutton, and seafood.

According to reports, the hotel owner and those present were suprised by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's sudden visit to the restaurant. Reportedly, the couple spent an hour and also posed for a few pics with the hotel owner and staff for their gracious service and yummy food. A few pics of Nayanthara and Vignesh from their visit to the restaurant have surfaced on Twitter. Take a look:

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot with Vignesh in an intimate ceremony at a private resort in Mahabalipuram. The ceremony was attended by close friends and family. Only a few celebrities were invited including Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh, Atlee, Thalapathy Vijay, Ajith, and others. The Superstar preceded the ceremony by handing over the mangalsutra to the groom.

There were reports of grand reception in Chennai too but looks that is not true. However, on June 10, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan made their first public appearance in front of the media as wife and husband as they interacted with journalists and had lunch. The couple looked dreamy in traditional looks.