Newlyweds Niharika and Chaitanya can’t let go of each other in these PHOTOS from the airport; Take a look

Their wedding of Niharika and Chaitanya happened at Udaipur and it was attended by the top stars of Tollywood including Allu Arjun, Ram Charan Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej.

Niharika Konidella and Chaitanya JV got married in a regal wedding at a palace in Udaipur. After the wedding, the couple headed to Tirupati to get the dharshan and to perform pooja. Now, the couple is spotted with their family at the airport as they returned from Tirupati. In the photos, Niharika can be seen in a beige palazzo and a short kurti and paired it with a bright pink dupatta. On the other hand, Chaitanya was seen in a block printed black kurti and paired it with white pants.

Their wedding was attended by the top stars of Tollywood including Allu Arjun, his significant other and their kids, Ram Charan and his wife, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej to name a few. Photos of the wedding and pre wedding events were shared online by the stars and their family members.

See the photos of Niharika and Chaitanya here:

Also Read: After Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s Salaar, KGF makers are set to announce their next film on THIS date

In June, Niharika took to her social media space and teased her fans and followers for a few days before announcing that she was with Chaitanya. She first shared a photo of a coffee mug that read Mrs? Niha. Later, she also shared a picture of herself hugging a man whose face was not revealed in the photo. In September, they both got engaged in a grand affair, which was again attended by all the big names of the T town.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Share your comment ×