Newlyweds Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV spotted in casuals as they step out for a beverage

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV are making heads turn towards them whenever they step outside. While their recent photos from Ram Charan’s Christmas party were shared by the fans of the megastar family, now, the newlyweds were spotted in the city as they both stepped out for a beverage in casuals. While Niharika was seen in an over-sized tee, Chaitanya was seen in a blue tee and a pair of stylish shades.

Their regal and elaborate wedding ceremony took place in an Udaipur palace and it was attended by the top stars of Tollywood including Allu Arjun, his significant other and their kids, Ram Charan and his wife, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej to name a few. Photos of the wedding and pre-wedding events were shared online by the stars and their family members.

Niharika took to her social media space in June last year and hinted at her relationship status. Later, she shared a photo with Chaitanya but did not reveal that it was him. A couple of weeks after that, she shared a photo of a coffee mug that read Mrs? Niha. Later, she also shared a picture of herself hugging a man whose face was not revealed in the photo. In September, they both got engaged in a grand affair, which was again attended by all the big names of the T-town.

